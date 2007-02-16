Caught in the Act!

• Zach Braff, cheering on the home team – the L.A. Lakers – from a courtside perch as the team played the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center. (Cleveland beat the Lakers, 114-108.) Afterward, Braff was spotted at Teddy’s in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, munching on French fries from restaurant 25 Degrees.

• Nicky Hilton, hosting her fashion show at Pure in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, with beau David Katzenberg. Hilton drank Dom Perignon champagne and Grey Goose in the VIP area before she unveiled her Nicholai collection after midnight. After the show, Hilton took to the runway and blew a kiss to Katzenberg.

• Retired basketball star Michael Jordan, getting lucky at the poker table during Trent Tucker’s “Hoopology Celebrity Party” at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Wearing a tan leather jacket, jeans and his signature diamond-encrusted hoop in his left ear, Jordan won an early game but then lost a second round. Afterward, he retreated to a bar in the hotel lobby where was interviewed by sports journalists and chatted with friends.

• Also in Vegas: Jay-Z, dining with rapper 50 Cent at Nobu at the Hard Rock.

Avalon Hotel's Blue on Blue

• Courteney Cox, enjoying a girls’ lunch at the Avalon Hotel’s Blue on Blue restaurant. Courteney, her daugther Coco, 2, and friends dined on turkey burgers – without buns – and salads in one of the cabanas. Everyone was casually dressed – trousers, loose shirts – and having some “kids time,” an onlooker tells us.

• By MARK GRAY, JESSICA HERNDON and MAUREEN HARRINGTON

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

• Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, toting 8-month-old son Kingston around downtown Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day. The trio lunched at The Water Grill and then spent time shopping in the Little Tokyo neighborhood.

• Kelly Clarkson, giggling through her dinner with a female pal at West Hollywood eatery Koi. She sipped a blackberry martini as she dined on the hip eatery’s Japanese fare.

• Sharon Stone, shopping for baby clothes at posh Paris store Bonpoint. “She was emptying out the shop, buying everything,” an employee tells us. That is until a throng of pedestrians and photographers began assembling at the shop’s windows and she exited through the back.

• Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Connelly, having a pals’ Valentine’s evening at Hollywood lounge Les Deux. Though the Oscar nominee didn’t stay long, revelers were treated to his 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, which was screened on the venue’s outdoor patio. Mekhi Phifer, Jack Osbourne and Jesse Metcalfe also partied separately.

The Grove Mall

• Victoria Beckham, lunching with sons Brooklyn and Romeo at The Cheesecake Factory at L.A. mall The Grove. “Victoria was feeding her kids,” says a diner. “She looked like such a good mom.” On the table: chocolate cheesecake and strawberry lemonade. Meanwhile, husband David Beckham was in Madrid, but the couple got to stay connected on Valentine’s Day via the phone.

• By KIMBERLY LANSING and PETER MIKELBANK

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

• Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, heading out to a party for her movie Bordertown at the Bangaloo disco in Madrid – and then meeting up with pal David Beckham for a late dinner.

• Jennifer Aniston, keeping her 38th birthday celebration going by having dinner with two female friends at Beverly Hills eatery Spago the night after her big day. On the table: asparagus soup and wild striped bass.

• Vince Vaughn, celebrating the wrap of his movie Fred Claus at Chicago’s Enclave club. Vaughn – who celebrated Aniston’s b-day at Courteney Cox’s Beverly Hills home two nights later – chose to hang out at the main bar instead of being holed up in the VIP area. The jovial actor enjoyed shots of Grey Goose, requested several songs throughout the night (including tunes by ’80s rockers Journey) and danced with several ladies on the dance floor.

• Leonardo DiCaprio, partying with pal Lukas Haas and other friends at West Hollywood bar Winston’s. “Despite all the hot ladies swarming all over the club, Leo kept to his friends and their conversation,” an onlooker tells us. The Oscar nominee and his posse also hung out at L.A’s Hyde Lounge, where he imbibed in vodka and cranberry juice and smoked a cigarette on the patio with Haas. Also there: Grammy winner John Legend, who stopped by DiCaprio’s table to chat briefly.

Mercer Hotel

• Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, eating gummi bears and sipping on soy drinks on the main floor of New York City’s Mercer Hotel.

• By CINDY DAMPIER and LESLEY MESSER

