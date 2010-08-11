Caught in the Act!

• Reese Witherspoon, having a down-home meal at Nashville’s Loveless Café with her mom, kids Ava and Deacon and boyfriend Jim Toth. According to a source, Toth caused a “flutter among the waitresses” because of his good looks. Witherspoon ordered a two-piece dark fried chicken dinner with green beans and a side salad, opting to finish off her meal with key lime pie. “They just seemed like a down-to-earth family getting together for dinner,” a source says.

• Before "getting low" with Betty White on the Teen Choice Awards, Sandra Bullock browsed designer labels during a shopping trip in L.A. The actress and a friend stopped into Madison, a boutique on Third Street, and the ladies were in good spirits, enjoying their afternoon visit, a source says.

• Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel spent the night kissing, dancing and sipping cocktails, including some made from Timberlake’s own 901 Tequila, while celebrating their friend’s birthday at Playhouse Hollywood. The two were super affectionate, onlookers tell us.

• Possible new American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez treated her family to some afternoon R&R in a Calabasas, Calif., park – plus some hamburgers. The singer-actress and hubby Marc Anthony had a competition to see who could swing highest on the playground, while their twins Max and Emme and Anthony’s older children Christian and Ryan took turns going down the twisting slide. “They looked like the cutest family ever,” an onlooker says. Next up: a stop by Johnny Rockets for those burgers.