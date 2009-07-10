Caught in the Act!

Plus: Halle Berry's sun-and-fun Miami getaway, Naomi Watts and more

By People Staff
Updated December 01, 2020 04:21 PM
Britney Spears, taking sons Sean Preston, 3½, and Jayden James, 2½ on a McDonald’s run in the Grand Boulevards neighborhood of Paris. When they tried to order Big Macs, the counter crew told the pop star – who’s on the European leg of her Circus tour – that it was too early for burgers since they were still serving the breakfast menu. Instead, they headed off to a nearby Pizza Hut.

Naomi Watts, dining with four girlfriends at East Hampton, N.Y., hot spot Nick & Toni’s. The Aussie actress sat in the front room, enjoying her fresh pasta and zucchini chips. For dessert? The restaurant’s famed homemade tartufo.

Recently single James Van Der Beek stepped out with a new female friend to Madame Royale in Hollywood. The former Dawson’s Creek star and his companion stuck together (and left together) at the newly opened lounge. Also there: Seth Green.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice, enjoying a performance by R&B sensation Maxwell at the Power 105.1 concert at a packed P.C. Richard & Son Theater in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. The very pregnant reality star arrived with a girlfriend, who wore skintight gold leggings and carried a shiny gold Louis Vuitton bag, and happily took photos with fans, telling one to “hit me up on Facebook.”

Halle Berry, soaking up the sun with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 15-month-old daughter Nahla on Miami’s South Beach. “They were walking on the beach, building sand castles and swimming in the water,” says a source. “They were also blowing bubbles and seemed to be having a great time. They looked like a hot and happy family.” The trio also went went shopping at high-end luxury furniture store Poltrona Frau followed by a stop at eatery Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink.

