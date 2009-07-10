Caught in the Act!

• Britney Spears, taking sons Sean Preston, 3½, and Jayden James, 2½ on a McDonald’s run in the Grand Boulevards neighborhood of Paris. When they tried to order Big Macs, the counter crew told the pop star – who’s on the European leg of her Circus tour – that it was too early for burgers since they were still serving the breakfast menu. Instead, they headed off to a nearby Pizza Hut.

• Naomi Watts, dining with four girlfriends at East Hampton, N.Y., hot spot Nick & Toni’s. The Aussie actress sat in the front room, enjoying her fresh pasta and zucchini chips. For dessert? The restaurant’s famed homemade tartufo.

• Recently single James Van Der Beek stepped out with a new female friend to Madame Royale in Hollywood. The former Dawson’s Creek star and his companion stuck together (and left together) at the newly opened lounge. Also there: Seth Green.

• The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice, enjoying a performance by R&B sensation Maxwell at the Power 105.1 concert at a packed P.C. Richard & Son Theater in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. The very pregnant reality star arrived with a girlfriend, who wore skintight gold leggings and carried a shiny gold Louis Vuitton bag, and happily took photos with fans, telling one to “hit me up on Facebook.”

• Halle Berry, soaking up the sun with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 15-month-old daughter Nahla on Miami’s South Beach. “They were walking on the beach, building sand castles and swimming in the water,” says a source. “They were also blowing bubbles and seemed to be having a great time. They looked like a hot and happy family.” The trio also went went shopping at high-end luxury furniture store Poltrona Frau followed by a stop at eatery Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink.

• By K.C. BAKER, JENNIFER GARCIA, LINDA MARX, PETER MIKELBANK and AARON PARSLEY