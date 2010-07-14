Caught in the Act!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
People Staff
July 14, 2010 06:00 AM

• Rockers the Kings of Leon drew out a who’s who of L.A. to their show at the Hollywood Bowl – most notably Kate Bosworth and her True Blood beau Alexander Skarsgard. The duo walked in with a small group of friends and held hands. She also rubbed his back and sipped Heinekens during the concert. Also there: Jessica Biel, who was greeted by hugs from girlfriends after arriving through the VIP entrance, and Hilary Duff and fiancé Mike Comrie.

Nicole Richie, having a sunny breakfast on the patio at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. The starlet ordered eggs Benedict and chatted about playdates during her meal with a blonde woman and dark-haired male friend. The casually dressed trio also greeted friends as they trickled into the restaurant, as well as the maÎtre d’, who came over to say hi.

Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, celebrating his recent Emmy nomination over dinner with mostly guy friends at Abe & Arthur’s in New York. The friendly actor was “insanely gracious,” a source says. He and his friends ordered crab cakes, heirloom tomato and peach salad and mac & cheese, among other dishes

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz’s exes, Tony Romo and Ryan Cabrera, had a guys’ night out at Industry, a nightclub in West Hollywood. The two arrived with a large group and were surrounded by a flock of females all night. They also took shots of tequila and drank vodka.

• By MELODY CHIU, SHRUTI DHALWALA, JENNIFER GARCIA, MAUREEN HARRINGTON and KATHERINE PERRY

Salma Hayek Cheers On Daughter Valentina’s Art Project >

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now