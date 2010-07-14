Caught in the Act!

• Rockers the Kings of Leon drew out a who’s who of L.A. to their show at the Hollywood Bowl – most notably Kate Bosworth and her True Blood beau Alexander Skarsgard. The duo walked in with a small group of friends and held hands. She also rubbed his back and sipped Heinekens during the concert. Also there: Jessica Biel, who was greeted by hugs from girlfriends after arriving through the VIP entrance, and Hilary Duff and fiancé Mike Comrie.

• Nicole Richie, having a sunny breakfast on the patio at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. The starlet ordered eggs Benedict and chatted about playdates during her meal with a blonde woman and dark-haired male friend. The casually dressed trio also greeted friends as they trickled into the restaurant, as well as the maÎtre d’, who came over to say hi.

• Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, celebrating his recent Emmy nomination over dinner with mostly guy friends at Abe & Arthur’s in New York. The friendly actor was “insanely gracious,” a source says. He and his friends ordered crab cakes, heirloom tomato and peach salad and mac & cheese, among other dishes

• Jessica and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz’s exes, Tony Romo and Ryan Cabrera, had a guys’ night out at Industry, a nightclub in West Hollywood. The two arrived with a large group and were surrounded by a flock of females all night. They also took shots of tequila and drank vodka.

• By MELODY CHIU, SHRUTI DHALWALA, JENNIFER GARCIA, MAUREEN HARRINGTON and KATHERINE PERRY

