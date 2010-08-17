Caught in the Act!

• Bachelor Pad host Melissa Rycroft and husband Tye Strickland got affectionate while checking out Rock & Republic’s fall fashion celebration at Bloomingdale’s in Santa Monica, Calif. The expectant reality star and Strickland were “very cute,” an observer says, adding that Strickland doted on his wife and stood by her side the entire time they were at the event. Rycroft sported some cropped, faded Rock & Republic jeans and studded heels, and also snapped pictures with event organizers and executives.

• After spending time together in Stockholm in May, Alexander Skarsgard took girlfriend Kate Bosworth sightseeing around his native Sweden again. This time, the two checked out the Way Out West music festival in Gothenburg, along with Kirsten Dunst. While the festival grounds were muddy, Bosworth didn’t have to worry about getting dirty. “Alex was a gentleman and picked her up several times,” an eyewitness says, adding that the two kissed and hugged plenty at the show. And the two ended their night with a Lebanese buffet backstage.

• Beyoncé and Jay-Z, sharing a night out at N.Y.C. hot spot Avenue. The couple arrived with security, and, once inside, Jay-Z chatted with rapper Fabolous and danced as Rick Ross performed. Beyoncé, meanwhile, sat at the back of her banquet, talking with a girlfriend. At one point, former NBA star Michael Jordan joined their table.

• Natalie Portman and ballet dancer boyfriend Benjamin Millepied, stopping into the J. Gerard Design Studio in West Hollywood after lunching at Urth Caffé. The two held hands as Portman checked out the clothing, picking out a peach-colored mesh dress and a T-shirt. As they headed out, Portman gave her boyfriend a peck on the cheek.

• By REAGAN ALEXANDER, PERNILLA CEDENHEIM, JENNIFER GARCIA and LESLEY MESSER

