Caught in the Act!

• It was a British Invasion at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont! Victoria Beckham enjoyed a meal with husband David and fellow expats, Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana. While chatting and sipping cocktails, the foursome got a visit from another fellow Brit, Robbie Williams, who arrived with three female companions, but immediately made a beeline to the Beckhams’s table to say hello.

• Also making the scene at the Chateau: “McSteamy” himself, Eric Dane, dining with wife Rebecca Gayheart and two other couples. Despite the lively chatter at their table, the lovey-dovey duo seemed to only have eyes for one another, rubbing each other’s shoulders whenever they got a chance.

• Kevin Federline, touching down at Los Angeles International Airport. The aspiring rapper-actor was returning from Wilmington, N.C., where he filmed a guest spot on the CW series, One Tree Hill.

• A case of hello goodbye? Sir Paul McCartney, who connected with Christie Brinkley at the recent Hampton Social James Taylor concert, chatted up another eligible blonde at the Hampton Social concert series featuring Tom Petty in East Hampton, N.Y. While Brinkley chatted with Jimmy Buffett, the former Beatle spent 10 minutes talking to Renée Zellweger. “They had a good time talking,” says one partygoer.

• Also enjoying the Hamptons Social concert series: Mischa Barton, who was taking a break from filming Assassination of a High School President opposite Bruce Willis. The excited classic-rock fan was eager put one music rumor to rest, telling PEOPLE that she and singer James Blunt– with whom she’s been spotted out in the Hamptons – are “just friends.”

• American Idol contestant Sanjaya Malakar, arriving at the Teen Choice Awards VIP post party at Jillian’s arcade with a pretty girl in a green dress. But once inside, the crooner went solo, hanging out at an upstairs room eating chicken fingers and salad while a security guard kept fans at bay. The one-time Idol-er did wave to a few female fans with his pinky while he noshed.

• By SHAYNA ROSE ARNOLD and K.C. BAKER

