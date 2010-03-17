Caught in the Act!

• No sibling rivalry here! Twilight brother-sister pair Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene reunited recently at Agura restaurant in L.A. for a friend’s birthday dinner. “Kellan and Ashley were having fun celebrating,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. Also dining at Agura the same night: Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and several buddies.

• With her Grey’s Anatomy days potentially behind her, Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley decided to unwind with friends over dinner at Katsuya restaurant in Hollywood Sunday night. “Katherine was very affectionate with her husband, and friendly to the staff,” says a source.

• Spotted: Gossip Girl heartthrob Chace Crawford enjoying an evening out at TAO in Las Vegas Sunday night. The actor and some pals sampled Peking duck, wasabi filet and Pad Thai (plus some Sapporo) before heading to club LAVO, where they snagged a VIP table and danced to the beats of DJ Obi-One.

• Talk about a sweet treat! Jennifer Lopez took twins Max and Emme, 2, to Menchies in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday for some self-serve frozen yogurt. The singer, who sported sunglasses, also brought her parents and a bodyguard along for the trip. “She was very quiet,” says an onlooker. “She just swirled her yogurt, helped her kids swirl their yogurts and left.”

• Olympic snowboarder Shaun White stopped by L.A. lounge Trousdale recently to celebrate actor pal Emile Hirsch‘s 25th birthday. The gold-medal winner shot pool in the back room and lingered with friends until last call, closing the place down.