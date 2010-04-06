Caught in the Act!

• Britney Spears was in an upbeat mood while serving herself a large cup of coffee-flavored frozen yogurt at Menchie’s in Calabasas, Calif. The pop star, who was with two guy friends, originally served herself a different flavor but changed her mind, so she went back to the machine to get her coffee fro-yo fix. Not one to waste anything, Spears passed the first cup to one of her guy pals to enjoy.

• Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato could “barely keep their hands off each other” while brunching at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, an onlooker tells us. The happy duo was at the hotel for an Easter buffet. One day before, they went shopping in Hollywood and were later spotted at Erewhon Natural Foods Market, where they “kept hugging and smooching” while waiting for their herbal drinks. Says the onlooker: “They were both giggling and seemed very in love and happy.”

• Brooke Shields enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding while dining outdoors at Dos Caminos Soho in New York. The actress laughed with her girls Grier, 3, and Rowan, 6, teaching them table manners as she enjoyed the tuna ceviche and a chicken quesadilla.

• Rosie O’Donnell, hosting a tween birthday party at South Beach’s Lucky Strike Lanes. The comedian scored a 91 during her first bowling game, and the party stretched over two lanes. The group also enjoyed pizza, chicken bites and more. Says a source: “They had a blast!”

• By PERNILLA CEDENHEIM, JENNIFER GARCIA, LINDA MARX and LESLEY MESSER

