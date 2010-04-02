Caught in the Act!

• Jessica Simpson, enjoying a big group dinner outdoors on the patio at Boa Steakhouse in Los Angeles with 12 friends. How did she keep warm? The singer sipped Scotch on the rocks and enjoyed her meal in front of the outdoor fireplace.

• It’s not all hard work and dance practice for this season’s Dancing with the Stars cast: Rumored couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Erin Andrews were joined at the hip as they cut loose and danced together at new L.A. nightspot Industry. Evan Lysacek was also having a great time – and he caught the attention of lots of female clubgoers, though he didn’t dance or flirt with any of them. Rounding out the DWTS crowd: Cheryl Burke and Aiden Turner.

• Leonardo DiCaprio, watching some basketball games on the flatscreen TVs with guy pals – and a cigar in his mouth and beers on the table – at new L.A.-area sports bar Goals. The actor was especially polite to his waitress: When it was time to leave, her rewarded her with a $400 tip – in cash!

• Jeremy Renner was surrounded by ladies as he hung out in the Bacardi VIP room after the Black Eyed Peas’ recent L.A. concert. The Hurt Locker star shared a table with the guys in the band, while a solo Reggie Bush also joined the group after the concert.

• By JENNIFER GARCIA

