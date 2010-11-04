Caught in the Act!

• Taylor Momsen sported her go-to Goth look – shredded tights and thigh-high leather books – for an afternoon shopping trip on L.A.’s Melrose Avenue. The Gossip Girl star was joined by her dogs and her Pretty Reckless bandmates, and appeared to be in “good spirits” as she stopped into Madison, according to a source.

• Another night means another night out for Jennifer Aniston, who sipped Grey Goose on the rocks with lime in the lobby bar at the St. Regis Atlanta. The actress, who’s in Georgia filming her new movie, was low-key in jeans, a sleeveless top and a beige hat as she sat with five friends.

• Denzel Washington enjoyed a day off in Paris – and the actor made a beeline for the Palais de Tokyo. After strolling though the Museum of Modern Art’s Jean-Michel Basquiat retrospective, he raved about the art, telling a source, “Lenny Kravitz and I discovered the late artist’s work together and share a passion for him.”

• Also in Paris: Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher, strolling with their two children at the Gare du Nord train station. Wearing a backpack, the comedian handled the couple’s stroller while Fisher handled the two as they headed aboard the Eurostar to London.