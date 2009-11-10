Caught in the Act!

• Rihanna stepped out at West Hollywood hotspot Guys & Dolls to celebrate the impending release of her latest album, Rated R. Joined by a group of about 10 friends who sipped champagne and danced in a booth, the pop star sizzled in a white blazer, sleek hat and ruby red lips. “She was loving it when they played her new song,” says a clubgoer. “And when the deejay announced she was there, the entire place started cheering.”

• It was boys only for Justin Timberlake during a recent visit to Teddy’s in Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel with some guy friends. The singer arrived with a pal around 11:30 p.m., with more buddies joining him as the night went on. While he spent most of the night texting, he did show off some of his signature moves when the Jay-Z/Alicia Keys jam “Empire State of Mind” came on, but ended up leaving solo around 1:40 a.m.

• Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and Sheryl Crow enjoyed a girls’ night out, unwinding at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont with a third friend. The trio kept a low profile, holding court at a corner table on the back patio and staying deep in conversation all night. A source says Aniston was a bit giggly throughout the visit, while a smiling Crow was a bit more subdued.

• Usher also hit up Guys & Dolls, taking over a table with a group of friends. “He toasted the good life with every new bottle [of Dom Pérignon],” says an onlooker. “He was flirting, singing and jumped up on his booth when the deejay played Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” and danced the whole song.” When the singer spotted Ellen Pompeo’s husband Chris Ivery nearby, he sent over a bottle of champagne to congratulate the proud papa on his new baby girl.

• The world champion Yankees kept the party going around New York City, heading out to celebrate after their downtown Manhattan parade. Alex Rodriguez and pitcher Joba Chamberlain joined Chris Rock and Jay-Z at the rapper’s club 40/40, drinking Ketel One cocktails and dancing when Jay performed “Empire State of Mind.” Meanwhile, team captain Derek Jeter and girlfriend Minka Kelly were all over each other at the sky-high Hudson Terrace lounge, where they were joined by tons of the shortstop’s pals.

