Caught in the Act!

• Looks like she’s embracing single life! LeAnn Rimes, laughing over sushi with a girlfriend at Takao, a small restaurant in Brentwood, Calif. Casually dressed in a long sweater, jeans and flip-flops, the singer ordered sake and chatted with her friend. When it came time for dinner, Rimes ordered a bunch of food for the table and opted for rolls, “light on the sauce,” an onlooker tells us.

• Also having a girls’ night: Hayden Panettiere, who drank water while partying at L.A. nightspot Madame Royale with some girlfriends. The Heroes star sported cut-off blue jean shorts and was getting down on the banquette. “She was having a great time laughing and dancing,” a clubgoer tells us.

• Orlando Bloom arrived for dinner at L.A. eatery Comme Ça clad entirely in motorcycle gear. The actor ordered chicken and “was very friendly with all the staff,” says a fellow diner.

• Mary J. Blige, enjoying a leisurely alfresco dinner on the patio of Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton, N.Y., with some friends – including record executive L.A. Reid and his wife. “They shared a bottle of French red wine,” says an insider. Meanwhile, the next night, Anne Heche took 5-month-old son Atlas to dinner with her friends at the restaurant. “They sat outside on the patio next to actor Nathan Lane,” the insider says.

• Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jessica Capshaw, celebrating her 33rd birthday with an intimate party at the Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills. Capshaw, in a black minidress, sipped champagne and dined on halibut and salad – and chocolate cake for dessert – with about 10 friends and family, including her husband Christopher Gavigan and her sister Sasha. “She was talking about how excited she is to be on Grey’s and how grateful she is,” says an observer. “She was totally glowing.”

• By K.C. BAKER, ALEXIS CHIU, CECILIA DELAPAZ and JENNIFER GARCIA

