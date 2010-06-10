Caught in the Act!

• Kate Bosworth had a touchy-feely night out with beau Alexander Skarsgard at True Blood‘s season 3 party at L.A.’s Cinerama Dome. The two sat down at a table near Anna Paquin and fiancé Stephen Moyer, who sat back to back – but at their own tables. Bosworth and Skarsgard posed for pictures and she rubbed his back, while he kept his hand on her leg. Later, everyone moved the party to Boulevard3 for a vampire-themed, Belvedere-sponsored bash.

• Jennifer Aniston plus Jersey Shore equals a fun party? At Trousdale Lounge in L.A. to celebrate the launch of MTV’s new show The Hard Times of RJ Berger, the actress was spotted greeting some of the reality stars and Kelly Cutrone, who chatted up the star. Says an onlooker: “She was very friendly to everyone and was in a good mood.” Aniston, who was there with three girlfriends, sat in a VIP table by the deejay booth and snacked on sliders and mac and cheese.

• "California Gurls" singer Katy Perry helped fiancé Russell Brand celebrate his belated birthday with a dinner party at Nobu West Hollywood. The intimate group included Perry’s parents and sister, and took place in a private dining room. And though it was Brand’s night, Perry’s parents were actually the ones who walked away with some gifts, leaving the restaurant with matching his-and-hers beach cruiser bikes.

• Lady Gaga stopped by (on the later side) for pal Lady Starlight‘s weekly dinner party at New York’s Hudson Hall restaurant. The pop star hung out in the deejay booth in the outdoor garden and rocked a leather jacket, bra and panties.