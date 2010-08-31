Caught in the Act!

• Neil Patrick Harris celebrated his double Emmy win with a group dinner at XIV Restaurant in L.A. along with partner David Burtka and their friends. The giddy group ordered a special tasting menu from the chef and split four bottles of wine. “Neil kept ordering different wines for him and his friends to try,” an onlooker says of the dads-to-be. “They were certainly in a good mood.”

• Twilight‘s Ashley Greene spent hours getting her hair colored at L.A.’s Sally Hershberger Salon. As she sat under the hairdryer, the actress read a script and texted a bit on her BlackBerry, occasionally chatting with her colorist. Before leaving, perfectly-coiffed Greene got her hair washed and blown out.

• John Mayer had the help of a security guard to keep away unwanted advances from fans while hanging out at the Redwood Room at San Francisco’s Clift Hotel. The rocker had fun with his entourage as he sipped one of the bar’s signature cocktails: a blackberry margarita.

• Kelly Osbourne and her friends were out at L.A. night spot Voyeur to celebrate 90210 star Evan Ross‘s 22nd birthday. The starlet greeted the birthday boy with a hug and kiss, and then started catching up with her old friend. The two were laughing and swapping stores, an onlooker says. Also there (separately): Ryan Phillippe, who enjoyed bottle service with his pals.

• Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, eating a light (but romantic) meal at Megu in N.Y.C. The couple shared a round booth on the main dining room floor, and split signature dishes, including crispy asparagus and Tatsuta chicken.

• By JENNIFER GARCIA, LESLEY MESSER and ULRICA WIHLBORG