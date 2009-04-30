Caught in the Act!

• Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jamie Kennedy cozied up to each other during a romantic dinner at STK in West Hollywood. The two arrived at the eatery hand-in-hand, then grabbed a booth and sat next to each other. “The pair seemed so happy to be together and were really cozy at their table,” says an onlooker. Hewitt, who looked stunning in a black cocktail dress, shared lobster, filet and corn pudding with a casually dressed Kennedy. But more important, the two “couldn’t seem to keep their eyes off of each other,” the onlooker tells us.

• Mary-Kate Olsen, working up a sweat during a private training session with a female trainer at Club H gym in Manhattan. The starlet was working on her lower body and sported a black off-the-shoulder shirt and stretch pants during her workout.

• Both Vancouver-bound from Los Angeles, Brooke Shields and Robert Pattinson happened to be on the same flight – and apparently they got to know each other. The two exchanged greetings while heading toward the exit in the Canadian airport’s international arrivals hall. Both had private cars awaiting them as they went their separate ways. But the next night, Shields had even more of a Twilight experience – she met up with her new friend and said hi to more of the cast during a gathering near their hotel.

• Meanwhile, BFFs Sheryl Crow and Courteney Cox Arquette were laughing and chatting a lot over dinner at The Bazaar, the restaurant inside Beverly Hills’s SLS Hotel. The duo finished their meal by browsing in the hotel’s design store, Moss.

• Mad Men‘s redhead bombshell Christina Hendricks grabbed lunch with her fiancé Geoffrey Arend at Kate Mantilini in Beverly Hills – and the starlet was “positively glowing,” an observer says. “She looked so chic, and so happy,” the observer tells us, “and she was sitting right underneath a giant photo of herself.”

• By REAGAN ALEXANDER, ANDREA DESIMONE, JENNIFER GARCIA, CHRISTINE KILPATRICK and EUNICE OH

