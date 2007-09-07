Caught in the Act!

• Christina Aguilera, stepping out to dinner in West Hollywood with her hubby Jordan Bratman. The pair hit up romantic French-Mediterranean eatery the Little Door together.

• It was a moms’ day out at New York’s FAO Schwarz toy store. Jennifer Garner brought daughter Violet, 21 months, in for story time, and the pair watched the Toy Soldiers read Where the Wild Things Are. “Jennifer sat front and center with her daughter,” a source tells us. Garner, however, just missed Angelina Jolie, who walked in with Maddox, 6, a few seconds later. Jolie and her son went shopping for books – $100 worth, to be exact – and scoped out both floors of the store. Says the source: “They were pretty much left alone; they were able to shop in peace.”

• Kicking off their pre-VMA weekend, Cash Warren, NBA star and pal Baron Davis and Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui dined on kobe beef, a massive sushi spread and lobster wontons at Tao at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The three sat under a huge buddha statue, and later headed upstairs to Tao Beach for the X Box Oasis performance by Linkin Park.

• Richard Gere, delighting a lucky fan – the bathroom attendant! – inside nightspot Nikki Beach near Venice, Italy. The The Hunting Party star signed a photo as Terrence Howardsnickered behind him. And Gere was there in an official capacity, hosting two lunches to celebrate his film.

• Nicole Richie, enjoying a private visit –she had staff put up a screen to block photographers’ view – with a female pal in the Chateau Marmont’s garden area. Joining the Simple Life star: one of her small dogs. As Richie gabbed with her friend, she sipped peppermint tea, and a fellow diner described the mom-to-be as “bubbly and very giggly.”

• Jessica Simpson, supporting her stylist pal Britt Bardo at W magazine’s New York Affair party at New York’s Chelsea Art Tower. Inside the bash, Simpson, who sported a mini black dress with a netted back (designed by Bardo), was super eager to discuss fashion. The singer says she’s working on a clothing line, and tells us: “We’re trying to figure out the clothes line. I want everybody to be comfortable in my clothes.”

• New York nightspot Tenjune celebrated its one-year anniversary with a star-studded bash featuring a deejay set by Pete Wentz (who brought along girlfriend Ashlee Simpson). After the Fall Out Boy bassist spun, up-and-comer Kat DeLuna performed a surprise set for the VIP audience. Denise Richardsdanced to Gwen Stefani‘s “Hollaback Girl,” and spent her evening conversing with a female friend. And what’s a party without Diddy? The hip-hop impresario surveyed the room from behind his dark shades and spent a moment with rapper Eve.