Caught in the Act!

• Talk about an eventful (belated) birthday! Pink and her husband Carey Hart celebrated her 31st with a camping trip at Cachuma Lake, near Santa Barbara, Calif. The couple rode around on motorcycles and spent the evenings in front of a campfire. “They seemed to have an amazing weekend,” an eyewitness said. But did they celebrate too much? After complaints they played music too loudly, the two were asked to leave the campground – not that Pink seemed bothered. “F— it all,” the singer later Tweeted. “I love camping. We are the only couple I know that can get kicked out a campground.”

• Eight-time VMA winner Lady Gaga kick started her big weekend with a group dinner at WP24, Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant in L.A. The singer, in a sheer plastic dress over black lingerie, sat in the middle of the busy dining room and tucked into Chinese-inspired dishes off the prix fixe menu. Meanwhile, Usher and best new artist winner Justin Bieber celebrated post-VMAs with a meal at restaurant.

• Host Chelsea Handler continued her night at Teddy’s inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with a bash deejayed by nominee Florence + the Machine. Guests, like Aziz Ansari and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola, milled about Teddy’s and the hotel lobby, though the Jersey Shore stars didn’t seem to interact with each other.

• Johnny Depp made a trip to Paris for the weekend to hang with partner Vanessa Paradis and their kids, Lily-Rose and Jack. The family lunched at Brasserie Lipp, and Depp snapped pictures with two lucky fans as they left.