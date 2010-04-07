Caught in the Act!
Plus: Miley Cyrus's desert getaway, Ashley Olsen and more
• There may be rumors of a romance, but Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Erin Andrews weren’t acting like a couple during their night out at new West Hollywood lounge Industry. In fact, the Dancing with the Stars pro was flirting with female clubgoers and even buying shots for any girl that was around, an onlooker tells us. Andrews was ready to party, too, and took some shots at the bar with Maks. She also hung out with Cheryl Burke, and the two made a few laps around the club. Guys would approach Andrews, but she just shrugged them off – then headed out alone, saying goodbye to her dance partner before she left.
• Miley Cyrus checked out of Hollywood for the weekend, heading to the desert with a group of pals for some fun in the sun. The actress and her friends settled in at the Viceroy Palm Springs, and shared a fun-filled afternoon playing Twister in one of the hotel’s grassy courtyards.
• After attending the Broadway opening of Lend Me a Tenor with sister Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen was acting like her boyfriend Justin Bartha‘s No. 1 fan at the afterparty in New York’s Espace. The two were affectionate with each other, and Olsen stood by Bartha’s side all night.
• Before heading to Washington, D.C., for the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll, the Glee cast – including Mark Salling and Cory Monteith – enjoyed dinner at SushiSamba Rio in Chicago. The group feasted on sushi and shots of chilled Patron.
• By JENNIFER GARCIA and LIZ MCNEIL