Caught in the Act!

• There may be rumors of a romance, but Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Erin Andrews weren’t acting like a couple during their night out at new West Hollywood lounge Industry. In fact, the Dancing with the Stars pro was flirting with female clubgoers and even buying shots for any girl that was around, an onlooker tells us. Andrews was ready to party, too, and took some shots at the bar with Maks. She also hung out with Cheryl Burke, and the two made a few laps around the club. Guys would approach Andrews, but she just shrugged them off – then headed out alone, saying goodbye to her dance partner before she left.