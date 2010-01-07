Caught in the Act!

• Glam rocker Adam Lambert kept the emphasis on “glam” during a day of pampering and shopping at the Ole Henriksen Face/Body spa in Los Angeles recently. The American Idol runner-up stopped by for an eight-step purifying complexion treatment ($115), then hit up the store where he dropped $165 on products like the Roll Blemish Attack, Aloe Vera Cleanser and the Balancing Cucumber Tonic.

• Just days after sticking close to Olivia Munn, a solo Chris Pine stepped out to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers best the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center. The Star Trek hottie sported a hoodie as he watched the game – and the Laker Girls – from his courtside perch!

• David Archuleta recently celebrated his 19th birthday at home in Utah with friends, family – and a Cold Stone Creamery Strawberry Passion Cake. The singer’s friends customized the sweet treat at a local store. Days earlier in Las Vegas, Holly Madison customized her own Cold Stone Creamery ice cream flavor to serve to friends at her 30th birthday bash at Union Restaurant. The Peepshow star dubbed her creation “Holly s Pearls,” which featured peppermint ice cream mixed with white chocolate chips sitting on top of red velvet cake all inside a chocolate cupcake shell!

• Modern Family star Sofia Vergara danced in 2010 to a soundtrack of Motown hits by artists like the Temptations, Four Tops and others at a party thrown by Diesel founder Renzo Rosso at Miami Beach’s Pelican Hotel.

