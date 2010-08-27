Caught in the Act!

Plus: Vienna Girardi gets a new do, Beyoncé and more

• Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Nene Leakes was chatting up New York City star Ramona Singer over white wine – Pinot Grigio for Singer; and Riesling for Leakes – at Asia de Cuba in N.Y.C. Singer was showing off her jewelry line, but the ladies mostly gossiped about their own shows – and the other Housewives, including Danielle Staub.

• Was she trying to impress her new guy? Vienna Girardi, getting her hair coiffed and styled at Patrice Bisiot Salon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. And when she left, the reality star was glammed-up, sporting a much curlier do.

• Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped anchor in Saint-Tropez during their vacation at sea. The couple headed ashore to Club 55, where they lunched on a seafood platter, raw vegetables and champagne. After, the singer was spotted jet-skiing and catching some waves.

• Blake Lively dropped $320 on a pair of Tiffany & Co shades while shopping at the Sunglass Hut’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in N.Y.C. The Gossip Girl star settled on a pair of gold aviator frames.