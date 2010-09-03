Caught in the Act!

• Kendra Wilkinson, breaking a sweat at David Barton Gym in N.Y.C. The reality star was there for a Svedka Vodka-sponsored event where she learned how to do different exercises, including the Bot Lunge. Plus, she was treated to a special training session with Barton himself. Despite the healthy pursuit, Wilkinson couldn’t help but ask when it was cocktail time after arriving at the gym, a source says.

• How is Rafael Nadal preparing for the US Open? By grooming himself, apparently. The tennis star stopped Julien Farel’s Style Suite in the VIP area of Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for a pre-game haircut – and the Spanish stud cut about 2 or 3 inches off. Way to beat the heat!

• Kelly Osbourne and DWTS alum Mya were showing off their dance moves during a private performance of Robin Antin’s Pussycat Dolls Revue at the Viper Room in L.A. Carmen Electra also strutted her stuff (to the Pink Panther theme) during the 30-minute performance, while Sharon and Jack Osbourne cheered from a booth with Kim Kardashian.

• Brody Jenner celebrated his 27th birthday with his brother Brandon and a group of guys at Lavo in Las Vegas, though his girlfriend Avril Lavigne couldn’t make it for the weekend. (She was recording a new album, a source says.) The group began the weekend with an Italian feast – including a supersized Kobe meatball and plenty of pasta – before moving the celebration at Tao Beach, where Jenner chilled out with frozen margaritas.