Caught in the Act!

• Well, that’s better than popcorn! Jake Gyllenhaal surprised some fans at a screening of his new movie Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time at an AMC Theater in Century City, Calif. “The crowd went crazy when Jake entered,” a source says, adding that the ladies sitting next to him seemed especially starstruck. Gyllenhaal thanked the fans for their support, then joked about a certain movie (starring Sarah Jessica Parker) that’s opening the same weekend. “This,” Gyllenhaal told his admirers as he pointed to his body, “is the real Sex and the City!”

• Glee‘s Lea Michele brought her costars to check out Broadway’s American Idiot – a musical starring her beau Theo Stockman. The actress, who’s already been spotted there, took Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz backstage after the show. Also backstage: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, who wrote the show’s music.

• AnnaLynne McCord, hanging with sister Angel at Drai’s Hollywood. The ladies walked through the club, greeting their friends, stopping everywhere – by the fire pit, the dancefloor and, finally, at a table with friends. After playing social butterflies for a bit, the sisters snuck out on the early side.

• Leonardo DiCaprio and his entourage showed up at new L.A. hot spot Las Palmas for a lively night after attending the Maxim Hot 100 party. The usually reserved actor was drinking vodka (from the bottle) and bopping to the music, chatting with pals like Kevin Connolly and Stacy Keibler. The group stayed out past closing time, then continued the party at a friend’s house in the Hollywood Hills.