Caught in the Act!

• Music fan Drew Barrymore, taking in New York City band Antony and the Johnsons‘ intimate show with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. Casual in a gray-and black-striped scarf and jeans, the actress sat front and center with a group of friends and gushed when singer Antony did a melodic, moody cover of Beyoncé‘s “Crazy In Love.” Also at the concert: actress Catherine Keener.

• Jennifer Lopez, hanging out at the Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills while friend Leah Remini touched up her color and got a trim. The following morning, British songbird Duffy got some blonde highlights and extensions at the salon for a photo shoot. “They played her song ‘Mercy’ while she was there,” an eyewitness tells us. “She was so sweet, and even signed a CD for a fan.” Later that day, Nicole Richie also stopped in for blonde highlights.

• Have they made up? Lauren Conrad, chatting with Heidi Montag while filming scenes for The Hills at STK in West Hollywood. According to a source, the two “seemed like they were reconciled.” But Montag didn’t spend her whole night with LC, who headed to adjoining nightspot Coco de Ville after dining (and shooting) at the restaurant. Once inside, the reality star – who wore a black maxidress – dragged beau Kyle Howard by the hand through the crowd. And roommate Lauren "Lo" Bosworth followed behind with another girl. While Conrad was very flirty with Howard at their center table, she also made time to chat with friends while drinking and dancing to the music.

• Paula Abdul, ordering a bottle of water at New York City club Nikki Beach during a break from hitting the dancefloor with her two stylist pals.

• Funnyman Jonah Hill, helping his female companion pick out a shadeless lamp during a casual afternoon at the Melrose Trading Post, a flea market in West Hollywood.

• Days before premiering his George W. Bush biopic W in New York, Josh Brolin met for drinks with his Milk costar Sean Penn at Whiskey Blue inside L.A.’s W Hotel. “The two seemed happy to catch up and were in good spirits,” an onlooker tells us. “They kept to themselves but were laughing a lot.”

