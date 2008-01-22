Caught in the Act!

•Ellen DeGeneres, ringing in her birthday (she turns 50 on Jan. 26) with a surprise delivery of Pinkberry’s new coffee-flavored yogurt. The loyal customer of the frozen delight was over the moon with the treat, which her 200-strong audience also got to share.

•Lindsay Lohan, lunching at Fred Segal Mauro Café with three friends. Though she mostly munched on her almond salad, she couldn’t help but pick at her gal pal’s pasta primavera. Clad in a white tank top, black jeans, and boots, Lohan did indulge in one vice: taking a smoking break during the meal.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag George Pimentel/Wireimage

•Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, getting along well enough to host a party at the Rockwood Club in Toronto, Canada, over the three-day weekend. A day earlier, the pair were spotted lunching together at an outdoor café in West Hollywood.

• Lost star Naveen Andrews, enjoying some time on the mainland with girlfriend Barbara Hershey. The couple held hands as they strolled down Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, making a pit stop at boutique Platino.

• Tapping into his feminine side, The Hills star Brody Jenner enjoyed some spa treatments with pal Frankie Delgado on a break from hosting the grand opening of the Stoli Hotel Miami.

• By JENNIFER GARCIA, MAUREEN HARRINGTON, MARISA LAUDADIO

