Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9

If you’ve been keeping up with Tayshia Adams since her days on The Bachelorette, then you know she’s never in one place for very long.

“I'm constantly on the go and I need a bunch of knickknacks, whether I'm on the plane, airport, or a foreign country,” the season 16 star, who recently took in the breathtaking beaches of Greece and Italy, tells PEOPLE. And for all those knickknacks and more, Adams typically turns to Amazon first.

Amazon has “just made me enjoy online shopping a lot more,” the Amazon Influencer partner says, particularly since her Prime membership unlocks impressive deals, speedy shipping, and a host of other benefits that make online shopping a “seamless experience.” (If you’re not already a member, you can get a free 30-day trial membership.) That’s why she’s been counting down the days until Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day sale event that starts on Tuesday, July 11.

“Prime Day is the best time to purchase things,” she says. “You're going to be getting such a deal for things that you're using daily that you probably wouldn't think to replace when you need them.” Read on for Tayshia Adams’ Amazon Prime Day must-haves, some of which are already on sale.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer

With all of those beach trips, Adams is prioritizing her skin with the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer, which will be marked down for Prime Day. “It's great for me because I do have acne-prone skin,” Adams says, adding that the oil-free formula is “not too thick.” The moisturizer contains ceramides, niacinamide, antioxidants, and SPF 30 to soothe, hydrate, and protect.

She likes to layer it over Sunday Riley’s Good Genes — another Adams must-have that’ll be discounted for Prime Day — to keep her skin “hydrated.”

Martha Stewart Down Alternative Pillow Set

In addition to stocking her beauty cabinet, Adams also plans to make some home upgrades during Prime Day. “I'm an avid believer in replacing your pillows at least once a year,” she says. “Martha Stewart actually has some really good down pillows that are going to be on sale for Prime Day, which I can't wait for.”

The Martha Stewart Down Alternative Pillow Set is made of a polyester and cotton blend that has a cooling effect, which is helpful for hot sleepers. Each pillow is filled with a memory foam-alternative hypoallergenic fiber fill, and you can even toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean.

Brand Q Portable Charger

After getting stuck with a dead phone in a foreign country, Adams refuses to travel without a portable charger. Luckily, the exact portable charger she’s planning to bring on an upcoming trip to Paris is on sale ahead of Prime Day. “It is so small — so compact — and it saves you,” the 32-year-old says.

The ultra-slim portable charger has a USB and a USB-C port, plus three charging cables that are compatible with nearly all cell phones. It includes an adapter for international travel, and Amazon reviewers say that the battery “lasts a long time” and charges “quickly.” Right now, the charger is on double sale at Amazon for just $28 for a set of two. “That's definitely a must,” Adams says.

Keep going to see more of what Adams will be shopping on sale at this year’s Prime Day. (“I'm going to be stocking up on absolutely everything!”)

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses

Elixir Square Wine Glasses

Beautural Clothes Steamer

The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Set of 4

Sunday Riley Good Genes

