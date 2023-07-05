Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9

“I'm going to be stocking up on absolutely everything”

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on July 5, 2023 10:00PM EDT

Deal Roundup: Tayshia Adams Interview Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

If you’ve been keeping up with Tayshia Adams since her days on The Bachelorette, then you know she’s never in one place for very long.

“I'm constantly on the go and I need a bunch of knickknacks, whether I'm on the plane, airport, or a foreign country,” the season 16 star, who recently took in the breathtaking beaches of Greece and Italy, tells PEOPLE. And for all those knickknacks and more, Adams typically turns to Amazon first. 

Amazon has “just made me enjoy online shopping a lot more,” the Amazon Influencer partner says, particularly since her Prime membership unlocks impressive deals, speedy shipping, and a host of other benefits that make online shopping a “seamless experience.” (If you’re not already a member, you can get a free 30-day trial membership.) That’s why she’s been counting down the days until Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day sale event that starts on Tuesday, July 11.

“Prime Day is the best time to purchase things,” she says. “You're going to be getting such a deal for things that you're using daily that you probably wouldn't think to replace when you need them.” Read on for Tayshia Adams’ Amazon Prime Day must-haves, some of which are already on sale.

Tayshia Adams’ Amazon Prime Day Picks

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer

Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair

Amazon

With all of those beach trips, Adams is prioritizing her skin with the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer, which will be marked down for Prime Day. “It's great for me because I do have acne-prone skin,” Adams says, adding that the oil-free formula is “not too thick.” The moisturizer contains ceramides, niacinamide, antioxidants, and SPF 30 to soothe, hydrate, and protect. 

She likes to layer it over Sunday Riley’s Good Genes — another Adams must-have that’ll be discounted for Prime Day — to keep her skin “hydrated.”

Martha Stewart Down Alternative Pillow Set

Amazon Prime Day MARTHA STEWART Down Alternative Bed Queen Pillows Set Of 2,

Amazon

In addition to stocking her beauty cabinet, Adams also plans to make some home upgrades during Prime Day. “I'm an avid believer in replacing your pillows at least once a year,” she says. “Martha Stewart actually has some really good down pillows that are going to be on sale for Prime Day, which I can't wait for.” 

The Martha Stewart Down Alternative Pillow Set is made of a polyester and cotton blend that has a cooling effect, which is helpful for hot sleepers. Each pillow is filled with a memory foam-alternative hypoallergenic fiber fill, and you can even toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean.

Brand Q Portable Charger

Amazon Prime Day 10000mAh Q Portable Charger, Ultra Slim USB C Power Bank

Amazon

After getting stuck with a dead phone in a foreign country, Adams refuses to travel without a portable charger. Luckily, the exact portable charger she’s planning to bring on an upcoming trip to Paris is on sale ahead of Prime Day. “It is so small — so compact — and it saves you,” the 32-year-old says. 

The ultra-slim portable charger has a USB and a USB-C port, plus three charging cables that are compatible with nearly all cell phones. It includes an adapter for international travel, and Amazon reviewers say that the battery “lasts a long time” and charges “quickly.” Right now, the charger is on double sale at Amazon for just $28 for a set of two. “That's definitely a must,” Adams says.

Keep going to see more of what Adams will be shopping on sale at this year’s Prime Day. (“I'm going to be stocking up on absolutely everything!”)

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

Amazon Prime Day edsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen - Silver Grey Silk

Amazon

Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses

Tskestvy 4-Piece Retro Sunglasses

Amazon

Elixir Square Wine Glasses

Amazon Prime Day quare Wine Glasses Set of 4 - Crystal Wine Glasses 14oz

Amazon

Beautural Clothes Steamer

Amazon Prime Day BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes, Foldable Handheld Clothing Wrinkles

Amazon

The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Amazon

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Set of 4

Amazon Prime Day Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, 4-Pack Lunch/Travel (Endangered Seas)

Amazon

Sunday Riley Good Genes

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Amazon

