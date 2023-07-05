Celebrity Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9 “I'm going to be stocking up on absolutely everything” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Photo: Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington If you’ve been keeping up with Tayshia Adams since her days on The Bachelorette, then you know she’s never in one place for very long. “I'm constantly on the go and I need a bunch of knickknacks, whether I'm on the plane, airport, or a foreign country,” the season 16 star, who recently took in the breathtaking beaches of Greece and Italy, tells PEOPLE. And for all those knickknacks and more, Adams typically turns to Amazon first. Amazon has “just made me enjoy online shopping a lot more,” the Amazon Influencer partner says, particularly since her Prime membership unlocks impressive deals, speedy shipping, and a host of other benefits that make online shopping a “seamless experience.” (If you’re not already a member, you can get a free 30-day trial membership.) That’s why she’s been counting down the days until Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day sale event that starts on Tuesday, July 11. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Around the Corner! Dates to Know and Early Deals “Prime Day is the best time to purchase things,” she says. “You're going to be getting such a deal for things that you're using daily that you probably wouldn't think to replace when you need them.” Read on for Tayshia Adams’ Amazon Prime Day must-haves, some of which are already on sale. Tayshia Adams’ Amazon Prime Day Picks Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, $8.99 (orig. $11.69) Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer, $21.99 Brand Q Portable Charger, $27.75 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Elixir Square Wine Classes, $33.23 with coupon (orig. $39.98) Beautural Steamer, $29.97 (orig. $34.97) Martha Stewart Down Alternative Pillow Set, $49.99 The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress, $54.90 Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, $61.53 (orig. $75.95) Sunday Riley Good Gene, $85 10 Stylish Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon Right Now for as Little as $14 La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 With all of those beach trips, Adams is prioritizing her skin with the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer, which will be marked down for Prime Day. “It's great for me because I do have acne-prone skin,” Adams says, adding that the oil-free formula is “not too thick.” The moisturizer contains ceramides, niacinamide, antioxidants, and SPF 30 to soothe, hydrate, and protect. She likes to layer it over Sunday Riley’s Good Genes — another Adams must-have that’ll be discounted for Prime Day — to keep her skin “hydrated.” Martha Stewart Down Alternative Pillow Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 In addition to stocking her beauty cabinet, Adams also plans to make some home upgrades during Prime Day. “I'm an avid believer in replacing your pillows at least once a year,” she says. “Martha Stewart actually has some really good down pillows that are going to be on sale for Prime Day, which I can't wait for.” The Martha Stewart Down Alternative Pillow Set is made of a polyester and cotton blend that has a cooling effect, which is helpful for hot sleepers. Each pillow is filled with a memory foam-alternative hypoallergenic fiber fill, and you can even toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean. Brand Q Portable Charger Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 After getting stuck with a dead phone in a foreign country, Adams refuses to travel without a portable charger. Luckily, the exact portable charger she’s planning to bring on an upcoming trip to Paris is on sale ahead of Prime Day. “It is so small — so compact — and it saves you,” the 32-year-old says. The ultra-slim portable charger has a USB and a USB-C port, plus three charging cables that are compatible with nearly all cell phones. It includes an adapter for international travel, and Amazon reviewers say that the battery “lasts a long time” and charges “quickly.” Right now, the charger is on double sale at Amazon for just $28 for a set of two. “That's definitely a must,” Adams says. Keep going to see more of what Adams will be shopping on sale at this year’s Prime Day. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $9 Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $17 Elixir Square Wine Glasses Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $34 Beautural Clothes Steamer Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Set of 4 Amazon Buy on Amazon $76 $62 Sunday Riley Good Genes Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.