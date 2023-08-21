Taylor Swift’s Blue Wedding Guest Dress for Jack Antonoff’s Big Day Is Giving ‘1989’ Vibes

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her friend and producer Jack Antonoff at his wedding Saturday in a seemingly subtle way that only her diehard fans would immediately recognize.

The pop star attended Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding ceremony in New Jersey wearing a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice. She left her long blonde hair down and went with subtle glam and her signature red lip.

As Swifties know, the color blue is associated with Swift’s 1989 era, which marked the early part of her musical collaborations with Antonoff. On the original cover of 1989, Swift wore a shirt featuring a blue sky and seagulls, and the color is also mentioned in the lyrics for the song “This Love” from the album: “Clear blue water/High tide came and brought you in.”



On Aug. 9, Swift announced the release of the re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her concert in Los Angeles during the final U.S. show of her Eras Tour.

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day, You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show,” the singer told the crowd before unveiling the cover art and release date of the new record.

For the show, the star wore five different blue-colored outfits inspired by the era: a cobalt blue bandeau top with spaghetti straps and a matching miniskirt; an icy blue custom Nicole + Felicia ballgown; an Alberta Ferretti sky blue gown complete with gossamer cape sleeves; a teal dress over her sequined two-piece that also featured pleated tiers, an asymmetrical hem and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves; and a Zuhair Murad Couture beaded garter over her fishnet stockings.

Swift’s working relationship with Antonoff goes back over 10 years when the two seemingly met at the MTV European Music Awards in 2012 and then again at the GRAMMY Nominations Concert. Following their collaboration on 1989, the pair worked on the singer’s subsequent albums Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and her most recent project Midnights. Antonoff was also a producer on Swift's re-recorded Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

In a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Antonoff spoke about Swift’s pivotal role in his record producing career, saying: "I'd been trying to produce for a while, but there was always some industry herb going, 'That's cute, but that's not your lane.’ Taylor was the first person with the stature to go, 'I like the way this sounds, I'm putting it on my album'—and then, suddenly, I was allowed to be a producer."

In addition to Swift, celebrities who attended Antonoff and Qualley’s wedding included Channing Tatum and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey and Qualley's own famous mother, Andie MacDowell.

For the rehearsal dinner the night before, Swift went for a more understated look, with an all-black Hill House Home Delphine Skirt and June Top in Black Scallop Lace.

