Stevie Nicks Reveals the Taylor Swift Song That Helped Her Grieve Late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac

"I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You helped me to do that. Thank you," said the music icon during a recent concert

By
Published on May 23, 2023 05:20 PM
Taylor Swift (L) and Stevie Nicks perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ever since Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac died at age 79 last year, Stevie Nicks has been on her own, kid.

During her concert in Atlanta on Monday, the "Landslide" icon took a moment to talk through her process of grieving her late bandmate, noting that a song from Taylor Swift's Midnights album has helped her through the hardship.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me, and that is, writing a song called 'You're on Your Own, Kid,'" Nicks, 74, said to the audience at State Farm Arena, according to a video shared to social media. "That is the sadness of how I feel."

She described their friendship as one that could withstand periods of time without contact. "Even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone. We really weren't, you know, phone buddies," said Nicks. "We'd go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we'd walk in and just be like, 'Little sister, how are you?' It was like never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years — never."

The musician then referenced the song as she continued, "When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were, and now, I'm having learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You helped me do that. Thank you."

Swift's song features lyrics about searching for love before realizing you're inevitably on your own in the end. "Everything you lose is a step you take / So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," she sings. "You've got no reason to be afraid / You're on your own, kid."

McVie died on Nov. 30, 2022 of a stroke, with a secondary cause of death listed as cancer, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by PEOPLE. The singer-songwriter and keyboardist's family announced her death on social media, writing at the time that she died at the hospital "following a short illness," surrounded by her family.

At the time, Nicks shared the poignant lyrics of the Haim song "Hallelujah," which tell of someone mourning a "best friend" who has "been with me all along."

In a hand-written note shared alongside a recent photo of her and McVie, the "Edge of Seventeen" singer wrote that she only learned of McVie's undisclosed illness a few nights before her death, and that she'd wanted to fly to London to be by her side.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day."

The star then shared the hand-written lyrics to the 2020 track — which include "I had a best friend / But she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now" — and signed her note: "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me."

