Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20

“The 1” summer trend you need to hop on? A white button-up, and particularly, one that’s cropped à la Taylor Swift.

In between stops on her Eras Tour, the 33-year-old singer is spending time in New York City, and she’s serving plenty of noteworthy looks: Last month, she carried an ultra-practical crossbody bag, last week, she wore beige summer sneakers, and this week, she wore a plain and simple shirt style that literally anyone can easily pull off.

Swift’s long-sleeve white button-up top was cropped and gathered at the waist, and along with her black criss-crossed waistband shorts she had on, hails from the brand R13. The shirt has a heftier price tag, coming in at $450, and both the shirt and shorts are available at Nordstrom. To round out the look, she added a brown bag and $190 coordinating leather sandals that were part of a collaboration between brands A. Emery and Matteau.

Getty Images

White Button-Up Shirts Inspired by Taylor Swift

Turns out, the “Cruel Summer” singer isn’t the only one who’s had the idea to wear a white button-up shirt — Swift’s was just a bit cooler, as in it was ideal to be worn during a warmer day. Last month, both Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen wore full-length versions of the classic white button-up shirt, or at least that’s what we think since they both wore them tucked in. Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Katie Holmes, and Florence Pugh have also worn the versatile style.

Not to be confused with a button-down, which generally has an extra set of buttons on the collar to fasten them down, a button-up is an everyday basic that you can wear with practically everything: Layer it on top of dresses, wear it over your swimsuit, or even throw it on post-yoga.

There is a common misconception with crop tops: not all of them require you to show off your midriff. Swift didn’t, and with this cotton shirt from Everlane, you certainly don’t have to either. It’s long enough to keep you covered, but still short enough to show off a unique waistband or a classic belt, too. It also has an oversized fit, one that won’t immediately show sweat stains, and a pocket in front.

Describing it as an “easy spring essential,” one shopper said it’s “so soft and light” and “a more sophisticated way to wear the cropped trend.” A second shopper commented on the material: “The cotton somehow feels both substantial and featherweight — beautifully smooth and light and… silky.”

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Silky Cotton Way-Short Shirt in White, $66 (orig. $88); everlane.com

A long-sleeve shirt might be doable for most of the summer, but there’s inevitably going to be at least one day when you need a shirt with shorter sleeves. In those instances, opt for the Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt from Madewell, which has a uniquely shaped collar and short sleeves, and it is crafted from a summer-friendly cotton material.

It’s not technically cropped, but it’s definitely shorter than some of the oversized options we’ve seen on A-listers. Plus, you can always twist it and tuck it under your bra or camisole for your own DIY crop top.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt in Eyelet White, $46.55 with code WARMUP (orig. $75TK); madewell.com

The Tankaneo Cropped Blouse is under $27 right now, thanks to double discounts. The cut appears to show a bit more skin than the others on our list, but you can always size up (it’s available in S to XXL) if you prefer otherwise. You can also pick it up in the short-sleeve option or in one of the other 12+ other colors available including black, pink, and in the name of Swift’s fourth album, red.

Amazon

Buy It! Tankaneo Cropped Blouse, $26.95 with coupon (orig. $28.98–$30.98); amazon.com

Just as wool is to winter, linen is to summer. There’s also this on-sale cropped linen shirt from Banana Republic Factory that gathers at the wrist instead of at the waist.

You can also grab a pair of sandals similar to the pair the singer had on, too. The straps will keep them from sliding off, and they look comfortable enough to wear to dinners, concerts, and more. Take a page out of Swift’s book, and keep scrolling to shop for more white button-ups,

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Cropped Linen Blend Shirt in White, $41.25 (orig. $110); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Poplin Oversized Supercrop Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Eyelet White, $57.40 with code WARMUP (orig. $82); madewell.com

GAP

Buy It! Gap 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Shirt in New Off White 2, $32.37 at checkout (orig. $59.95); gap.com

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Nia Button-Up Resort Shirt in Bright White, $32.70 (orig. $54.50); amazon.com

Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Long Sleeve Cropped Shirt in White, $20 (orig. $25); target.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Short-Sleeve Box Shirt in White, $59 (orig. $78); everlane.com

Jcrew

Buy It! Menorca Toe-Ring Slingback Sandals in Leather in Burnt Caramel, $70.80 with code WEEKEND (orig. $118); jcrew.com

