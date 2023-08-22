Taylor Swift Is Making a Strong Case for a Jelly Sandals Comeback with New '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Cover Art

The 'Style' singer wore the retro sandals on the Aquamarine Green Edition of her upcoming album

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 03:40PM EDT
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023
Photo:

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

Jelly shoes never go out of style — at least according to Taylor Swift.

For the Aquamarine Green Edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version), Swift, 33, decided to throw it back with a 2014 Tumblr-inspired staple: the jelly shoe.

On the alternative album cover, the “Love Story” singer smiles softly at the camera wearing her signature red lip, a striped crewneck sweatshirt, blue jeans — and a pair of pink jelly sandals.

The Midnights songstress’ choice to swap her go-to shoes — ballet flats and simple white sneakers — for the fisherman-style sandals seems far from intentional.

First popularized in the 1980s and ‘90s, the funky footwear are a fitting choice for the cover of an album named after the year that bridged the two decades.

The singer seems to be channeling her youth (the album is named after her birth year, after all) with the chunky, childhood-staple shoe — but some fans are asking her to leave them on the playground.

“Taylor i love u but the only acceptable time to wear jelly shoes is if ur 7 and under or 60+ years old😭,” one fan said on Twitter, and another urged her to “save the jelly shoes for the little 6 yr olds.”

The nostalgic sandals, which grace only a sliver of the new cover art, may be polarizing Swiftie circles, but they are also inspiring some of the singer’s fans to buy them.

“Never thought i’d see taylor swift wearing jelly sandals in an album cover,” one fan tweeted. “Im purchasing immediately!”

Another fan echoed this sentiment, writing: “Taylor Swift wore pink jelly sandals so I’m buying pink jelly sandals.”

Still others warned their fellow Swifties about the comfort — or, more accurately, lack thereof — that comes with wearing the retro kicks.

“A PSA from a 90s kid: JELLY SANDALS ARE A TERRIBLE IDEA,” a self-identified Swift enthusiast wrote on Twitter. “Do not get a pair thinking they’re going to be a fun lil tour outfit piece. Unless you like to slip and enjoy pain.”

The resurgence of the staple has been helped along by several stars, including Swift’s longtime friend Lorde, who has worn them during several recent performances, and “Snow on the Beach” collaborator Lana Del Rey, who wore a more modern jelly shoe — platform slides — to the singers’ friend Jack Antonoff’s wedding.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift on stage at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

And while the jellies may seem like a departure for Swift — who is known for her vintage-inspired, effortlessly chic style — they are actually a more youthful iteration of leather fisherman sandals, a summer staple for the pop star.

Celebrities like Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling have also helped make the sandals an “it” summer shoe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

1989 (Taylor's Version), which will feature five new vault tracks, is set to release on Oct. 27 — the same day the original album first hit shelves in 2014.

Swift announced its release as she wrapped the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month in Los Angeles.

“There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she told the audience, unveiling the cover art and release date for the record on the big screen.

Related Articles
Katie Holmes Striped Dress Tout
Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap
Bill Belichick Taylor Swift
Bill Belichick Praises 'Impressive' Taylor Swift for Continuing Concert Despite Rain: 'She's Tough'
Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Designer Sergio Hudson Gushes Over Finding a Muse in Keke Palmer: 'There Was This Click'
: Taylor Swiftâs Wedding Guest Dress for JackÂ Antonoffâs Big Day Is Total â1989â Vibes
Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30
Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit; Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings
Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings: ‘Officially a Jewelry Designer’
: Taylor Swiftâs Wedding Guest Dress for JackÂ Antonoffâs Big Day Is Total â1989â Vibes
Taylor Swift's Blue Wedding Guest Dress for Jack Antonoff's Big Day Is Giving '1989' Vibes
Jennifer Anniston WSJ
Jennifer Aniston Shares Which 'Friends' Wardrobe Pieces Are Still in Her Closet
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food'
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food' — See the Fun Photos
Taylor Swift, ZoeÌ Kravitz, and Channing Tatum
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Reveal Their Drink Orders at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Wedding
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff head to there wedding after party in Long Beach waving and smiling
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Head to Wedding After-Party with Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz and More
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Taylor Swift, Quest love and Trevor Noah
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum and More Join Questlove for Game Night
Music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were spotted enjoying a pleasant dinner together at the trendy Zero Bond restaurant.
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Step Out for Dinner Together at Zero Bond in New York City
Cariuma sale tout
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours
Jack Antonoff attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Jack Antonoff Says Taylor Swift Was the First Person to Recognize Him as a Producer