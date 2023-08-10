Taylor Swift Wears 5 Blue Outfits Inspired by Her Album '1989' During Final Los Angeles Show on Eras Tour

The 12-time Grammy winner also announced her re-recorded album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version),' out Oct. 27

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Updated on August 10, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A. Photo:

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift is ready to throw it back to 1989 – and she’s doing it in style! 

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner, 33, performed her sixth Los Angeles Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium, where she announced her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The record will be released on Oct. 27, nearly a decade after the original came out in 2014. 

During the concert — her last in the U.S. until she returns in 2024 after the international leg of her tour — the Miss Americana star went out with a bang by debuting five blue outfits inspired by the colorways of 1989, which houses hits like “Welcome to New York,” “Style,” and “Shake It Off.” 

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show,” she said in a speech before officially unveiling the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Read ahead for all the details on the newest additions to Swift’s tour wardrobe. 

Shaking It Off in Fringe for Her 1989 Set

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

During her 1989 set, Swift danced in a cobalt blue bandeau top with spaghetti straps and a matching mini skirt. Both pieces were decked out in beaded fringe and metallic diamond-shaped paneling. She completed the get-up with glittery block heel ankle boots.

An Enchanting Blue Gown for Her Speak Now Set

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

Swift took the stage in a romantic custom Nicole + Felicia ballgown that looked like it could've been pulled right out out of a fairytale.

The icy blue confection featured intricate rays of silver, turquoise and navy sequins and beads going down the criss-cross neckline, bodice and voluminous skirt, which was also speckled with delicate three-dimensional floral appliqués.

The original gold version featured "over 200,000 sequins and crystals," as noted by the couture label on Instagram.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

Blue Bohemian Vibes for Her Folklore Set

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

Swift debuted an ethereal Alberta Ferretti sky blue gown complete with gossamer cape sleeves that were decorated with a lace pattern and small rhinestones.

An Unexpected Look for the Big Announcement

Taylor Swift 1989 performing Eras SoFi Inglewood 08 09 23
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift threw on a teal dress over her sequined two-piece set to not only surprise fans with her new album, but to also perform "New Romantics" and "New Year's Day." The design featured pleated tiers, an asymmetrical hem and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves.

Bejeweled for Her Midnights set

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift in blue on The Eras Tour in L.A.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

During her last two nights in Los Angeles, Swift wore a custom Zuhair Murad Couture midnight blue beaded bodysuit with cut-out detailing on the bodice and reflective fringe.

She rounded out the ensemble with a Zuhair Murad Couture beaded garter over her fishnet stockings and knee-high boots with rhinestones.

The Eras Tour will pick back up in Mexico City beginning on Aug. 23.

