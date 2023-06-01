Taylor Swift Hits Recording Studio in N.Y.C. Between Tour Stops Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release

Taylor Swift has music on her mind.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, was spotted taking a break from her Eras Tour with a trip to a recording studio in New York City this week.

Dressed in a loose-fitting, long black dress that was cinched at the waist with a belt, Swift accessorized the look with black sandals and oversized shades.

The studio visit came on the same day that Swift shared a post on Instagram celebrating her recent tour dates.

Posting a series of photos from her performances in New Jersey, Swift wrote in her caption that the shows "were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming,” adding: “This tour has become my entire personality.”

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Swift's recent visit to the recording studio took place after she was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City last week, soon after announcing Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album, which dropped on Friday.

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) includes a remix of fan-favorite track "Karma" featuring rapper Ice Spice, as well as a new, longer version of "Snow on the Beach" with additional vocals from Lana Del Rey, plus "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.

For that outing, the singer-songwriter stepped out in a white embellished tank and long flowy skirt, with a matching nude shoulder bag and sandals. She pulled her blonde locks up into a ponytail to show off her classic cat eye and red lip.

Swift was previously seen at the famed recording studio in Greenwich Village a week earlier as well, where she was joined by The 1975’s Matty Healy, who she is rumored to be romantically linked to following her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Swift has a lot going on at the moment. During her Nashville show on May 5, she announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7.

The new version of her third studio album will feature 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram upon the announcement.

The musician continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

The announcement arrived two months into Swift's run on the Eras Tour, which kicked off back in March in Arizona and has continued to keep fans entertained with surprise songs, surprise guests and lengthy setlists.

