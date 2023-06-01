Taylor Swift Hits Recording Studio in N.Y.C. Between Tour Stops Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release

The singer is currently performing her Eras Tour across the U.S.

By Jenny Haward
Published on June 1, 2023 08:19 AM
Taylor Swift
Photo:

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift has music on her mind.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, was spotted taking a break from her Eras Tour with a trip to a recording studio in New York City this week.

Dressed in a loose-fitting, long black dress that was cinched at the waist with a belt, Swift accessorized the look with black sandals and oversized shades.

The studio visit came on the same day that Swift shared a post on Instagram celebrating her recent tour dates.

Posting a series of photos from her performances in New Jersey, Swift wrote in her caption that the shows "were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming,” adding: “This tour has become my entire personality.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Swift's recent visit to the recording studio took place after she was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City last week, soon after announcing Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album, which dropped on Friday.

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) includes a remix of fan-favorite track "Karma" featuring rapper Ice Spice, as well as a new, longer version of "Snow on the Beach" with additional vocals from Lana Del Rey,  plus "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.

For that outing, the singer-songwriter stepped out in a white embellished tank and long flowy skirt, with a matching nude shoulder bag and sandals. She pulled her blonde locks up into a ponytail to show off her classic cat eye and red lip.

Swift was previously seen at the famed recording studio in Greenwich Village a week earlier as well, where she was joined by The 1975’s Matty Healy, who she is rumored to be romantically linked to following her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Swift has a lot going on at the moment. During her Nashville show on May 5, she announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7.

The new version of her third studio album will feature 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram upon the announcement.

The musician continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

The announcement arrived two months into Swift's run on the Eras Tour, which kicked off back in March in Arizona and has continued to keep fans entertained with surprise songs, surprise guests and lengthy setlists.

Related Articles
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
Two killed in small plane crash in Orleans County credit WIVBTV
Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Patients Dies After Hand-Built Plane Crashes
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore Raves About Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Scenic winter morning aerial photo of Newburgh, NY from the Hudson River looking west
New Jersey Man Dead, Another in 'Critical Condition' After 2 Jet Skis Collide on Hudson River
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh Arrested and Charged with DUI After Alleged Hit and Run in Miami Beach: Police
Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale
'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar's N.Y.C. Penthouse Hits Market for $3 Million — See Inside
Singer Song writer Jewel sings the National Anthem prior to the start of the NTT IndyCar Series 107th Indianapolis 500
Jewel's Acoustic Take on the National Anthem at the Indy 500 Divides Fans: 'Stop Changing the Melody and Rhythm'
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy Seemingly References Taylor Swift Romance Rumors During UK Festival: 'Is It Sincere?'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors
Aaron Rodgers Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh: 'Taylor Time'
Aaron Rodgers Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Miles Teller and His Wife Keleigh: 'Taylor Time'
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Song References Joe Alwyn Split: 'Throw Out Everything We Built or Keep It?'
Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen Spotted Out with Hailee Steinfeld amid Rumored Split from Girlfriend Brittany Williams
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice and Shares How Collab Came to Be: Listen