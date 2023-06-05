Drop everything now — Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is almost here.

On Monday, the "Karma" singer-songwriter unveiled the complete track list for the re-recorded version of her third album Speak Now, and it'll feature all 22 tracks in total — including collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

Set for a July 7 release, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will feature all 14 tracks from the original album as well as two previously released bonus tracks and six never-before-heard songs from Swift's vault.

The "From the Vault" tracks include "Superman," "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy," "When Emma Falls in Love," "I Can See You," "Castles Crumbling" featuring Williams, "Foolish One" and "Timeless."

Swift, 33, also revealed the physical edition's back cover and spoke about the forthcoming songs on social media. "I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy," she wrote in a statement.

"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," she added, referencing the fact that Speak Now is entirely self-written by Swift.

Taylor Swift. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

"They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now," continued the Grammy winner of Fall Out Boy and the Paramore frontwoman. "I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

She previously announced the re-recorded album and its release date during her Eras Tour stop in Nashville on May 5. "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram upon the announcement.

The musician continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

