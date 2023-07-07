Taylor Swift Says She's 'Unfailingly Proud' of 6 New Songs on ‘Speak Now (Taylor's Version)’

Taylor Swift is opening up about the six new songs featured on her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

The singer, 33, dropped the new songs on Thursday and revealed more about the section process in a reflective Instagram post on Friday.

“I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!” Swift revealed about how the new releases were originally left off her 2010 album.

The new tracks — “Electric Touch,” “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Castles Crumbling,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless” — sit alongside the original 16 songs on an album Swift described in the post as one she “wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”

“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story,” she added about how it took time to nail down the framework of her third studio album, which followed Taylor Swift and Fearless.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Always appreciative of her loyal Swifties, the singer then shared that she rerecorded the album aged 32 and that, “the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work."

"Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall,“ she said alongside a dreamlike image of her lying amid pink blossom under a tree.

John Mayer and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 at Madison Square Garden. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Originally released in October 2010, Swift’s third album was largely inspired by her growth as a person and artist as she entered adulthood.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote on Instagram when she announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

A loose concept album about the times she wishes she had spoken up, Swift previously teased to Songwriter Universe magazine that each song is meant to serve as “a different confession to a different person.”

In addition to writing songs about her family and her fans, Swift also pens several songs about her public heartbreaks and adversaries.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Speak Now World Tour" at Madison Square Garden. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Perhaps the most discussed track from the album is “Dear John” — the breakup track that is rumored to be about her brief romance with John Mayer. The title (which is also a reference to a "Dear John" letter, a common idiom referring to a woman ending a relationship with her partner) led fans to believe it could be about Mayer, while the lyrics also hint to him, with a reference to their age gap. Swift was 19 at the time, while Mayer was 31.

Though Swift declined to comment on who the song was about while speaking to PEOPLE in 2010, noting the track was "a tough one to write," Mayer later hinted he was the inspiration as he talked to Rolling Stone about how the song “really humiliated” him.

During her Eras Tour in June 2023, Swift prefaced a live version of "Dear John" by asking her fans to show "kindness" to the rumored subjects of her songs. "I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19," she said.

"I'm not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago when I was 19," she continued. "I do not care. We have all grown up. We are good.”





