Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film Breaks AMC Theatres Record with $26 Million First-Day Ticket Sales

Taylor Swift knows about breaking records "All Too Well."

The pop superstar, 33, has added two more of them to her resume this week, as her upcoming Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film broke an all-time record for single-day AMC advance ticket sales and became Fandango's best first-day ticket seller of the year so far.

Both companies shared the news after Swift announced Thursday that her massive tour would be coming to AMC Theatres across the U.S. this fall.

AMC revealed in a press release on Friday that Swift's concert film, which will be available to watch in theaters from Oct. 13 to at least Nov. 5, made $26 million in ticket-sales revenue in just one day so far.

That number marked the highest one-day ticket sales revenue for a single film at AMC, beating out previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $16.9 million in a single day, per AMC.

Taylor Swift performs in Seattle. Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

AMC, which is serving as the film's distributor, also added that the film broke its 24-hour ticket sales revenue record "less than three hours after tickets went on sale."

"Recognizing this unprecedented demand, AMC is adding additional showtimes to increase capacity where necessary and available," AMC shared. "During its run at AMC, [the film] will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. Tickets are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com."

As for Fandango, the company also announced on Friday that Swift's latest venture onto the big screen broke its single-day ticket sales record for 2023.

Taylor Swift. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

The film also now ranks among Fandango's 10 best best first-day ticket pre-sellers of all time, among the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and No Way Home.

“Taylor Swift is giving moviegoing fans and the entire industry the ultimate gift by bringing [The Eras Tour] concert film to the big screen,” Jerramy Hainline, SVP of Fandango Ticketing, shared in a press release.

“Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more,” added Hainline.

Taylor Swift performs in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty

AMC notes that the film itself is set to run 2 hours and 45 minutes, shorter than the tour itself, which goes on for over 3 hours and 15 minutes. Tickets for the film range from $13.13 (plus tax) for kids and seniors, to $19.89 (plus tax) for adults.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆," Swift shared to Instagram Thursday.

"Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"