Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film: Everything to Know

If you haven't seen Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour — or simply want to relive the experience — a film version of the concert is coming to AMC Theatres this fall.

In the midst of the tour, which launched March 13 and continues through Nov. 23, 2024, the Grammy-winning superstar's Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film was announced on Thursday, and Swifties are already scrambling for tickets.

Thousands of AMC theaters across the United States will screen the filmed performance later this year, and attendees are sure to go all out with their looks as they've done at each stadium for the actual tour. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged," posted Swift on social media Thursday.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," wrote the "All Too Well" singer-songwriter.

From ticket prices to the film's run time and more, keep reading for everything to know about Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film.

When does Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film premiere in theaters?

Alongside Swift's announcement on Thursday, she revealed, "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!" Fans have plenty of showtimes to choose from as the “theatrical concert experience” will be shown four times a day at AMC Theatres on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, per a press release.

As of right now, AMC Theatres is offering tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film through Nov. 5. However, it's currently unknown whether more dates will be announced in the future.



How much do tickets for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film cost?

Tickets for the film went on sale Thursday with prices of $19.89 (plus tax) for adults and $13.13 (plus tax) for kids and seniors. This, however, doesn’t include AMC’s branded premium large-format screens.

“TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC and at AMC’s other branded premium large format screens for their standard upcharges,” read a release from AMC Theatres.

Where can fans purchase tickets to see Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film in theaters?

Anyone who wants to see the concert film can head to AMC Theatres' website to purchase tickets, but be warned — the demand is high. When tickets first became available, the entertainment company revealed they had increased their ticket server capacity to handle over five times more traffic than “the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.”

Where is Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film being screened?

Swift's theatrical event will be shown at every AMC Theatres location throughout the United States — and there are approximately 950, according to the company's website. However, some theaters are showing the concert film on multiple screens, so fans can choose from thousands of options to attend.

How long is Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film's runtime?

AMC states the concert movie's length as 2 hours and 45 minutes — which is not as long as the actual Eras Tour, as the concert runs for more than 3 hours and 15 minutes. If the film's runtime is accurate, certain elements of the performance will potentially be cut.

Is merchandise available for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film?

Ticket holders for the concert film will come with a free mini poster of Swift performing on stage alongside the Eras Tour logo. Additionally, special Eras Tour popcorn tubs and collectible cups will be available for purchase of either a large popcorn or large fountain drink, respectively, at AMC Theatres while supplies last. The popcorn and tub will cost $14.99 (plus tax), and the collectible cup and large fountain drink will cost $11.99 (plus tax).

When will Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film be available on streaming services?

Currently, the concert movie will only be shown at AMC Theatres locations throughout the United States. It's unclear when (or if) Swift's taped performance will hit streaming services. She's previously released films for The 1989 World Tour on Apple Music as well as the Reputation Stadium Tour on Netflix.



