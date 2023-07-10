Marvel, it's time to cast Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Lautner in the next Spider-Man movie.

On Friday, the trio of Taylors shared a photo in which they all looked and pointed at one another, recreating a popular Spider-Man meme while on set for Swift's "I Can See You" music video, which Lautner costars in alongside actresses Joey King and Presley Cash.

The image, which pokes fun at their shared namesake, grabs from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon's season 1 episode "Double Identity." Last year, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreated the meme in a promotional image for Spider-Man: No Way Home's home release.

'Spider-Man' Pointing Meme. Marvel

Swift, 33, posted the image of herself with the Twilight star, 31, and his wife, 26, shortly after releasing the long-awaited re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) — featuring the track “Back to December,” which Lautner inspired after he and Swift dated for a few months in 2009.

The "Enchanted" singer premiered the "I Can See You" music video the same day during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri and brought Lautner, King and Cash on stage.

Before introducing him to the audience, Swift said of her ex during the show, “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

The actor also shared some kind words for Swift after he walked out, telling her, “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”

Dome Lautner also shared a snapshot of Swift with her arms around the couple as she gives the camera two thumbs up, along with a throwback photo of when she met the musician in 2010.

“The Tale of Three Taylors🤍Everything that @taylorlautner said last night onstage is so true. @taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people,” Dome Lautner wrote in the Instagram caption.

“You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart,” she continued. “The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend.”