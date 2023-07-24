Taylor Swift Swaps ''Tis the Damn Season' for 'No Body, No Crime' as Haim Joins Eras Tour in Seattle

Este, Danielle and Alana Haim are the latest Eras Tour opening act, performing at the rest of Swift's current North American concerts

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on July 24, 2023
Taylor Swift and Haim perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift and Haim. Photo:

Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty

She did it. With a little help from the Haim sisters, Taylor Swift made another change to the Eras Tour setlist.

EsteDanielle and Alana Haim joined the Eras Tour as an opening act for the first of two shows in Seattle on Saturday, and Swift swapped "'Tis the Damn Season" in the set's Evermore section to perform "No Body, No Crime" with the sister trio.

The setlist switch-up came in the concert's third act, when the stage turns into a woodsy landscape to showcase Swift's ninth studio album. According to fan-filmed videos, audiences were surprised to hear the police sirens that open "No Body, No Crime" before Swift, 33, and Haim ascended from below the stage to perform the tongue-in-cheek murderous country track.

Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift and Haim.

Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty

"ERAS NIGHT ONE WAS A DREAM!!!! got to play no body no crime for the first time," wrote Haim on Instagram after delivering the debut live performance of the collaboration.

The "Gasoline" band will continue opening for the Eras Tour throughout the rest of its North American run for a total of 10 dates, appearing at shows in California's Santa Clara and Inglewood through Aug. 9.

Swift's made a few alterations to the Eras Tour setlist throughout its run. During shows where Phoebe Bridgers was the opening act, she joined the Grammy winner during the Red section to perform their collaboration "Nothing New," a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version).

Upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) earlier this month, Swift also added "Long Live" into the album's section of the show, which previously only featured "Enchanted."

Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift and Haim.

Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty

After performing "Invisible String" as part of the Folklore section for the first three shows of the Eras Tour, she swapped the track for "The 1" at most dates — except one of the Nashville concerts, where she performed "Invisible String" due to its reference to the city's Centennial Park, which dedicated a bench to her.

Changing the show to feature Haim is the latest way Swift's shown appreciation for her opening acts throughout the Eras Tour. Gayle, who's opened for many of the shows, recently told PEOPLE the “Midnights” singer gifted the entire team with gold tag necklaces engraved with the words “The Eras Tour.”

The piece of jewelry is more than something to wear around her neck, though — Gayle, 19, said it reminds her of Swift's role in her life.

GAYLE, Taylor Swift
GAYLE, Taylor Swift.

David Livingston/Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“She is like a big sister to me,” Gayle confessed. “When you're in music, there's so many unknowns and there's so many stresses. I'm a perfectionist, and not everything is going to be perfect all the time. There's definitely been times where I've been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she's been a very comforting person.”

“She's been such a light in my life,” added the "abcdefu" singer.

Gayle spoke about having loved Swift for as long as she can remember — even moving to Nashville when she was 10 years old to pursue a music career like Swift did, joking at the time that “she claims Nashville, we claim her.”

“She has such an incredible work ethic,” said the Grammy nominee. “Ever since I was a little kid, I just aspired to be as good of a writer as her and work as hard as she does. I've just tried my best to do those things and she's always been such an inspiration to me.”

