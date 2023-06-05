Taylor Swift Says She 'Swallowed a Bug' by Accident During Chicago Eras Tour Show: 'Delicious'

"Is there any chance none of you saw that?" Swift jokingly asked fans amid a mild coughing fit

By
Published on June 5, 2023 01:25 PM
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift . Photo:

Joshua Mellin 

Sometimes, karma is accidentally eating a bug.

At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, the singer-songwriter told fans she "swallowed a bug" as she had a mild coughing fit on stage.

Swift, 33, was introducing her band's latest member, pianist Karina DePiano, when she turned around to cover her mouth and cough. "I just swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry," she told fans, according to videos from the show.

"It's totally fine. It's just stupid," said Swift, before trying to spit out the bug and joking, "Delicious."

"Oh, God," added the Grammy winner. "Is there any chance none of you saw that?"

Swift laughed as she continued coughing and said, "It's fine. I swallowed it."

"This is going to happen again tonight. There's so many bugs. There's 1,000 of them," she told the crowd. "Anyway, this has been fun."

The "Lavender Haze" musician introduced DePiano and then coughed once more before performing "Tolerate It" as part of the show's Evermore section.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

While bugs may not be safe around Swift, she told the crowd that the Eras Tour is definitely a "safe space" for LGBTQ+ individuals during another one of her Chicago shows over the weekend.

On Friday, she took a moment to commemorate June as Pride Month and celebrate the "brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives."

"They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that," she said, adding "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring."

The Midnights singer referenced the legislation spreading across the nation that targets the LGBTQ community in her speech.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift. John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

"There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It's painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that's why I'm always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are, This is when these important key primaries are.’" she explained.

Before ending her speech, the "Fearless" artist took the opportunity to urge people to use Pride Month as a reminder of the importance of voting.

"We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we're not doing our research on these elected officials, are they advocates?" she said. "Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality?"

Swift's next stop on the Eras Tour comes this weekend in Detroit — bugs beware.

Related Articles
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'
Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Once Hid a 'Creepy' Doll in Reba McEntire's Closet: 'I Couldn't Sleep!'
Pregnant Driver Evacuates School Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=korFXfVhUo0
Pregnant Driver Saves Students from Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire: 'Mommy Instincts Kicked In'
Taylor Swift Brown Crossbody Bags
Taylor Swift Keeps Carrying Brown Crossbody Bags Into the Studio, and Similar Styles Start at $14
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships
Rihanna Taylor Swift and Beyonce still top forbes' richest women
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make the Cut on Forbes' List of 15 Richest Female Celebrities
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows
Jon Batisteâs Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: âIt Would Be Funâ
Jon Batiste's Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: 'It Would Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Shaggy
Shaggy Says Fans Have Misunderstood 'It Wasn't Me' for Decades: 'It's an Anti-Cheating Song' (Exclusive)
Singer Billy Joel announces the end of his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024 during a press conference on June 1, 202
Billy Joel Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: 'It's Hard to End'
Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City
Taylor Swift Hits Recording Studio in N.Y.C. Between Tour Stops Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Takes a Hard Fall During Amsterdam Show — but Gets a Hand Up from the E Street Band
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore Raves About Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh Arrested and Charged with DUI After Alleged Hit and Run in Miami Beach: Police