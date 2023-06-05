Sometimes, karma is accidentally eating a bug.

At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, the singer-songwriter told fans she "swallowed a bug" as she had a mild coughing fit on stage.

Swift, 33, was introducing her band's latest member, pianist Karina DePiano, when she turned around to cover her mouth and cough. "I just swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry," she told fans, according to videos from the show.

"It's totally fine. It's just stupid," said Swift, before trying to spit out the bug and joking, "Delicious."

"Oh, God," added the Grammy winner. "Is there any chance none of you saw that?"

Swift laughed as she continued coughing and said, "It's fine. I swallowed it."

"This is going to happen again tonight. There's so many bugs. There's 1,000 of them," she told the crowd. "Anyway, this has been fun."

The "Lavender Haze" musician introduced DePiano and then coughed once more before performing "Tolerate It" as part of the show's Evermore section.

Taylor Swift. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

While bugs may not be safe around Swift, she told the crowd that the Eras Tour is definitely a "safe space" for LGBTQ+ individuals during another one of her Chicago shows over the weekend.

On Friday, she took a moment to commemorate June as Pride Month and celebrate the "brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives."

"They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that," she said, adding "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring."

The Midnights singer referenced the legislation spreading across the nation that targets the LGBTQ community in her speech.

Taylor Swift. John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

"There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It's painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that's why I'm always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are, This is when these important key primaries are.’" she explained.

Before ending her speech, the "Fearless" artist took the opportunity to urge people to use Pride Month as a reminder of the importance of voting.

"We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we're not doing our research on these elected officials, are they advocates?" she said. "Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality?"

Swift's next stop on the Eras Tour comes this weekend in Detroit — bugs beware.