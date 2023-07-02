Taylor Swift’s Striped Button-Down Shirt Is a Summer Staple Among Celebs — Get the Look for Under $20

Taylor Swift is proof that a classic striped button-down shirt will never go out of style — and a few of her recent outings in New York City show just why.

Earlier this week, the “Bejeweled” singer wore an oversized light blue and white striped blouse, which appears to be this $1,290 one from The Row, paired with a pleated blue skirt. The preppy look was accessorized with black lace-up oxfords, crew length socks, a leather handbag, baseball cap, and gold hoop earrings. And last month, she wore a plain white version with black denim shorts and sandals.

Striped or not, the lightweight cotton shirt works with practically any look. For instance, you can wear it open over a swimsuit, buttoned up and tucked into jeans or trousers, or unbuttoned as a thin layering piece to elevate any outfit. So it makes sense that other celebrities, like Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Alba, and Gigi Hadid, have also been reaching for them this season.

The good news is there are button-downs for every price point, and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites — prices start at just $19.



Striped Button-Down Shirts Inspired by Taylor Swift

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt

With more than 15,000 five-star ratings, this under-$20 cotton button-down is a top pick. It comes in a French blue stripe version that mimics Swift’s in addition to 17 other colors. Pro tip: Order it a size up for that oversized, cool girl look.

One shopper raved: “This shirt is a classic design and the fabric is a nice weight cotton that looks just fine without being ironed.” Another reviewer said they loved the shirt so much, they ordered three more.

Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

Though more of an investment at $90, this button-down shirt from Everlane is one that will last. Made from a super soft 100 percent organic silky cotton, it has an effortless, already oversized drapey fit that’s easy to dress up with heels or down with sneakers.

A striped button-down shirt is truly a timeless piece that will get worn on repeat all summer long, and that you can transition into any season — just layer it under a blazer or bomber jacket for fall. Keep scrolling to shop for more button-downs inspired by Taylor Swift.

Banana Republic The Oversized Shirt

Madewell Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Hotouch Boyfriend Button-Down Collared Shirt

J.Crew Garçon Cotton Voile Shirt In Stripe

Diosun Striped Button Down Shirt

