Taylor Swift Sports Striking Asymmetrical Top as She Leaves Album Release Party in New York City

Taylor Swift is dressing up her chic school-girl look for the studio.

The pop superstar, 33, stepped out in a black one-shoulder top and a gray pleated short skirt for an album release party held at Electric Lady Studios in New York City Friday night.

Sporting her signature red lip and winged , the “Anti-Hero” singer accessorized the stylish ensemble with knee-high black leather heeled boots and minimal gold jewelry to compliment her shimmering eyeshadow and winged liner. She also styled her long blonde hair in loose beach wave curls.

Taylor Swift. ROKA / BACKGRID

Several members of Swift’s inner circle were reportedly in attendance, including newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Hayley Williams, Cara Delevingne, Sabrina Carpenter, Sadie Sink, Gracie Abrams and Rosé of BLACKPINK.

Swift’s party fit is another addition to the preppy portfolio she has been sporting all summer long. While out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, she went with an all-blue daytime look in a collegiate-inspired navy blue polo shirt with a red and white accents and dark denim shorts. Her accessories included a cherry-red purse, which was slung over her shoulder, and a classic pair of black shades.

The Grammy winner’s preppy summertime wardrobe has also included striped button-down shirts, crewneck sweaters and loafers. She even resurrected the skort in July while visiting the famed recording studio in N.Y.C. She paired a Free People denim wrap skort with a white ruffle-trimmed eyelet cotton blouse by Doên and added a hint of color with caramel-colored G.H. Bass Mary Jane loafers.

Swift's summer showcase of her street style comes after advance tickets for a big-screen version of her sold-out Eras Tour — which will be shown exclusively in AMC theaters starting Oct. 13 — smashed records.

Taylor Swift. John Shearer/Getty

AMC revealed in a press release on Sept. 1 that the concert film has raked in $26 million in ticket-sales revenue in just one day. This marks the highest single-day ticket sales revenue for a film at AMC and surpassing previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $16.9 million in a single day, per AMC.

Due to the unprecedented demand, AMC said it's adding additional showtimes for the film, which is set to run until at least Nov. 5.

The already major success of The Eras Tour: Concert Film has other upcoming films delaying their original scheduled premiere dates, including Meg Ryan’s return to the rom-com genre in What Happens Later and The Exorcist: Believer.

In addition to the Oct. 27 release of her re-recorded 2014 studio album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift will head back on the road in November for the next leg of the Eras Tour with shows in Argentina and Brazil. She will take another few months off before playing shows across Asia, Australia, Europe and North America from February 2024 through November 2024.

