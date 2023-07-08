Taylor Swift Is Officially in Her Skorts Era — Shop 7 Similar Styles Starting at Just $30

From black maxi dresses to striped button-down shirts to flowy trousers, Taylor Swift’s recent looks have been proving that summer clothes can be both stylish and comfy.

And last week while strolling through New York City, the Eras Tour star tapped another summer-ready style we almost forgot about: skorts. She wore two Free People skorts — the Pleats to Meet You Mini Skort and the Emmy Denim Skort — just one day apart.

With built-in shorts and an easy pull-on silhouette, skorts make you feel comfortable and supported. Plus they can be worn with tons of things in your closet. If you’re looking for a comfy alternative to shorts, consider adding these skorts from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom to your summer wardrobe.

Shop Skorts Inspired by Taylor Swift

If you loved the uneven look of Swift’s Free People Emmy Denim Skort, then consider adding this $35 wrap skirt to your closet. The Floerns Button Front Skort is designed with an asymmetrical waist and hem that enhances your shape. It’s a great alternative to denim shorts since it still provides ample coverage, yet it elevates your outfit with a skirt-like silhouette at the front. You can get the skort in 26 colors, including multiple shades of blue, green, brown, and black.

Get the Floerns Wrap Button Front Jean Skort for $35

Or, you can opt for a more traditional option with the Jag Jeans On-the-Go Denim Pull-On Skort. It has a slightly longer silhouette with the hem falling just above the thighs. The skort is free of buttons and zippers, so it’s easy to pull on. It also has five pockets, is made from comfy stretch denim, and is machine-washable. One Nordstrom shopper called it a “great skort for warmer weather,” adding that they “use it as a switch out for shorts in the summer.”

Jag Jeans On-the-Go Denim Pull-On Skort, $64

If you’re all stocked up on denim, you can wear an even comfier version of this look with the LastFor1 Outdoor Skort, which comes in a khaki color. The skort is designed to move with you thanks to its stretchy fabric made from a blend of nylon and spandex. It has spandex shorts layered beneath a lightweight skirt that has side slits for more breathability. You’ll even find two back pockets with zippers to keep your belongings secure.

Snag the LastFor1 Outdoor Skort for $33

Whether you wear them with tank tops, blouses, or lightweight sweaters, skorts are a comfy and stylish way to streamline your closet. If you want to look as effortlessly chic as Swift this summer, read on for more skorts inspired by the Anti-Hero singer along with the Free People styles she recently wore.

Luvamia Denim Skort, $30

BP. Slit Pocket Skort, $49

Score the Madewell Linen Cotton Blend Cargo Mini Skort for $49 Off with code HOTDEAL

Free People Heartbreaker Skort, $78

Get the English Factory Pleated Skort for $80

Free People Emmy Denim Skort, $88

