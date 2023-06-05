Taylor Swift Appears to Hold Back Tears as She Sings Emotional Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Taylor Swift's music has been known to elicit emotional responses from fans — and sometimes, it does the same for her, too.

During a stop in Chicago on her Eras Tour Saturday night, fans noted that the "Karma" singer, 33, appeared to be holding back tears while performing her 2017 Zayn Malik duet "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

Video shared to TikTok showed Swift seeming particularly moved as she sang the line, "Wondering if I dodged a bullet/Or just lost the love of my life, oh."

"this tour is literally her therapy and somehow we are just the lucky ones she chooses to pour her heart out to," one fan commented, while another added: "I can't get over her singing this so emotionally."

The song was the second of two secret songs on the night's setlist, and was played solo on the piano. The song was originally recorded for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, and made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While Swift has stayed mum on the goings-on in her personal life, she split from actor Joe Alwyn earlier this spring after six years together, with a source telling PEOPLE in April that the two just ultimately "weren't the right fit for one another." She was linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in May.

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, Swift surprised fans in attendance at Soldier Field with a guest appearance by Maren Morris, who joined her to sing their song "You All Over Me."

The performance marked the live debut of the song, which appeared as a vault track on Fearless (Taylor's Version) in 2021.

"We finally got to play 'You All Over Me' and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago," Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is the next rerecorded album set for release, and Swift revealed Monday that she’ll have a new crop of stars joining her on a pair of vault songs.

The star shared the titles of her six new vault tracks on Monday, and revealed that "Electric Touch" will feature Fall Out Boy, and Paramore's Hayley Williams will join her for a song called "Castles Crumbling."

"I'm VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy," she wrote on social media. "Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can't wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

