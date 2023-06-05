Taylor Swift Appears to Hold Back Tears as She Sings Emotional Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Taylor Swift also brought out special guest Maren Morris to sing their song "You All Over Me" in Chicago

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 5, 2023 03:10 PM
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift. Photo:

Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift's music has been known to elicit emotional responses from fans — and sometimes, it does the same for her, too.

During a stop in Chicago on her Eras Tour Saturday night, fans noted that the "Karma" singer, 33, appeared to be holding back tears while performing her 2017 Zayn Malik duet "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

Video shared to TikTok showed Swift seeming particularly moved as she sang the line, "Wondering if I dodged a bullet/Or just lost the love of my life, oh."

"this tour is literally her therapy and somehow we are just the lucky ones she chooses to pour her heart out to," one fan commented, while another added: "I can't get over her singing this so emotionally."

RELATED VIDEO: Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour

The song was the second of two secret songs on the night's setlist, and was played solo on the piano. The song was originally recorded for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, and made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While Swift has stayed mum on the goings-on in her personal life, she split from actor Joe Alwyn earlier this spring after six years together, with a source telling PEOPLE in April that the two just ultimately "weren't the right fit for one another." She was linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in May.

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, Swift surprised fans in attendance at Soldier Field with a guest appearance by Maren Morris, who joined her to sing their song "You All Over Me."

The performance marked the live debut of the song, which appeared as a vault track on Fearless (Taylor's Version) in 2021.

"We finally got to play 'You All Over Me' and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago," Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is the next rerecorded album set for release, and Swift revealed Monday that she’ll have a new crop of stars joining her on a pair of vault songs.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

The star shared the titles of her six new vault tracks on Monday, and revealed that "Electric Touch" will feature Fall Out Boy, and Paramore's Hayley Williams will join her for a song called "Castles Crumbling."

"I'm VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy," she wrote on social media. "Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can't wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

Related Articles
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Says She 'Swallowed a Bug' by Accident During Chicago Eras Tour Show: 'Delicious'
Justin Combs attends Jozzy In Concert at S.O.B.'s on May 01, 2023
Diddy's Son Justin Combs Arrested and Charged with DUI in Los Angeles
Ice Spice and Flo Milli
Flo Milli Talks Friendship with Ice Spice and 'Possible' Future Collab: 'The Girls Got to Come Together' (Exclusive)
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Childhood in U.K. and Kosovo: ‘I've Always Been The New Girl'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'
Remy Ma
Remy Ma Reportedly Claims She’s 35 Instead of 43 — but Says It’s Due to Prison Time and COVID
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Says Taking Month-Long Breaks from Social Media Helps Him 'Breathe Better' (Exclusive)
Rihanna Taylor Swift and Beyonce still top forbes' richest women
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make the Cut on Forbes' List of 15 Richest Female Celebrities
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows
Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Died of Heart-Related Issues, Death Certificate Shows
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'I Hate Love' — Featuring Steve Martin on Banjo!
Jon Batisteâs Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: âIt Would Be Funâ
Jon Batiste's Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: 'It Would Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Singer Billy Joel announces the end of his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024 during a press conference on June 1, 202
Billy Joel Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: 'It's Hard to End'
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Why Brittany Furlan Is Cool with Husband Tommy Lee Sharing NSFW Photos: 'Nudity Is Not a Big Deal' (Exclusive)
Freddie Mercury performing live on stage
Freddie Mercury's Personal Notes Show Iconic Queen Song Was First Called 'Mongolian Rhapsody'