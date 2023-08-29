Entertainment Music Taylor Swift Says Her First-Ever Concerts in Mexico on Eras Tour Were 'Unforgettable' "Feeling so grateful for the memories we're making together on this tour," wrote Swift on social media after four shows at Foro Sol in Mexico City By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2023 11:50AM EDT Trending Videos Taylor Swift performs Aug. 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is holding onto the memories from her time in Mexico. The Grammy-winning superstar performed her first-ever headlining concerts in the country over the weekend, selling out four shows at the 65,000-capacity Foro Sol in Mexico City, and she expressed appreciation for every fan who attended in a social media post on Monday. "After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans," wrote Swift, 33, alongside photos from the concerts. Taylor Swift on Aug. 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management "Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour," continued the "Karma" singer-songwriter. "TE AMO." Swift's opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, also took to social media amid their Mexico City shows and praised the audiences. "you have been the most welcoming incredible crowds i can’t believe how lucky i am to play for u," she captioned photos from her performance. Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's Friendship Timeline Sabrina Carpenter performs on Aug. 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management The Eras Tour stops at Foro Sol marked Swift's first-ever proper headlining concert in Mexico, though she previously performed a brief 2011 set featuring "Love Story" and "Sparks Fly" on Royal Caribbean International's Allure of the Seas cruise ship, which was docked in Cozumel at the time. Following the four Mexico City concerts, the Eras Tour pauses for over two months before resuming in November with shows in Argentina and Brazil. Then, Swift will take another few months off the road before playing shows across Asia, Australia, Europe and North America from February 2024 through November 2024. Swift has a lot going on at the moment. In between legs of the Eras Tour, she'll release her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), on Oct. 27. She announced the project on stage as she wrapped the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. Taylor Swift. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' “Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show,” she told the crowd. “There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said, unveiling the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the big screen. The “New Romantics” singer then took to social media to share more information, noting how her fifth album “changed my life in countless ways” and that her new version was her “most FAVORITE re-record.”