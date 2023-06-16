Taylor Swift's Platform Heels Are Available at Amazon — and You Can Get Them in Time to Wear to Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has been serving looks on and off the stage, and there’s one we can’t stop thinking about.

On April 10, Swifties stirred over the “Bejeweled'' singer’s first public appearance after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. But the real cause for commotion was her outfit, which featured an off-the-shoulder black top, a pair of butterfly-embellished straight leg jeans, and a statement metal shoulder bag. But the real star of her ’fit was her Sam Edelman Slingback Mary Jane Heels.

And in case you didn’t know, her exact platform shoes are available at Amazon, which means you can get them with fast, free shipping if you’re a Prime member — and maybe just in the nick of time to wear to her Eras Tour if you have tickets.



Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Jildie Slingback Mary Jane Heels, $140; samedelman.com and amazon.com

Not only did the square-toe pumps elevate her look (both literally and physically), but they also added a bit of vintage flair. They come in an array of colors and have a chunky buckle and 4-inch heel that make them “comfortable and classy,” according to one shopper. Worn with or without socks, the shoes easily glam up any outfit, which explains why they’re best-sellers.

Between Sam Edelman’s website and Amazon, the Jildie Slingback Mary Jane Heels have racked up hundreds of positive reviews. One shopper called them “too good to be true,” while another said they required no breaking in, writing: “Comfort and style from day one! No fear of leaving home for an event and wishing I’d brought some flats.”

One Amazon shopper added, “These beautiful shoes are a versatile staple for my wardrobe.” They also said, “They are a sleek and stylish complement to any outfit.”

Not a fan of heels? No problem. You can still recreate Swift’s look with the Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat, which is also available at Amazon, and has just as much character, a rounded toe, and a cushioned padded leather insole.



Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat, $130; samedelman.com and amazon.com

While you’re at it, it’s worth checking out all the other Sam Edelman shoes you can get from Amazon, like this block heel sandal, which is more of a contemporary classic, but one that’s sure to suit any bridesmaid dress or wedding date outfits this summer. For more casual days, the Ethyl lace-up sneaker in all-white will never let you down. Plus, the leather is easy to clean and goes with everything.

So, if you’re still in your “Eras” era and haven’t caught a concert yet, the perfect shoes for the evening could arrive just in time thanks to two-day shipping — and, as we’ve learned, they’re definitely comfortable enough to dance in.

Shop more Sam Edelman shoes for all your spring and summer style needs below.

Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal, $100; samedelman.com and amazon.com



Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace-Up Sneaker, $70; samedelman.com and amazon.com



Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Bay Slide Sandal, $120; samedelman.com and amazon.com

