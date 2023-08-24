Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's Friendship Timeline

After years of being a Taylor Swift fan, Sabrina Carpenter is getting to open for one of her musical heroes.

In June, it was announced that the “Nonsense” singer would be the opening act for Swift during the first leg of her international dates for the Eras Tour.

"Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!"

Carpenter also reacted to the news on Instagram, saying opening for the “Blank Space” singer was “a dream come true.”

“trying to process this but alas i shant,” she wrote. “CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”

Though the two have made a handful of public appearances together in the past year, including the 2022 American Music Awards, Carpenter’s appreciation for Swift dates all the way back to 2009, when she used to cover her music on YouTube.

From their appearances to their sweet quotes about each other, take a look back at their friendship timeline.

August 3, 2009: Sabrina Carpenter covers Taylor Swift’s “Picture to Burn”

Carpenter first showed her admiration for Swift back in 2009 when she uploaded a video of her covering Swift’s “Picture to Burn” from the singer’s debut album. It also marked Carpenter’s very first YouTube video.

March 20, 2010: Sabrina Carpenter tweets about going to Taylor Swift’s concert

Carpenter manifested opening for Swift back in 2010 as she tweeted about attending the singer’s concert. “The Taylor Swift concert was amazing, had so much fun I can’t wait to have a world tour someday like hers!” she wrote at the time.

Carpenter later reshared the tweet in June 2023 when she was announced as the opener for the Eras Tour, calling the opportunity a “dream come true.”

August 2020: Sabrina Carpenter reveals how Taylor Swift has inspired her as an artist

Kevin Winter/Getty

During an interview with Apple Music, Carpenter discussed how Swift’s album Folklore inspired her own music.

“Taylor Swift posted something when she released her new album in the description of when it dropped and saying like, ‘I usually would overthink the songs that I’m going to put out and release. And I just feel like nothing is certain right now and so it just felt right and I wanted to do it.’” she told Apple Music.

“And that put me in such a good warm-hearted place where then I could listen to all these songs that I’ve been making with such a fresh perspective of like, ‘You know what, this is how I feel right now in musical form,’” she added.

November 2021: Taylor Swift sends Sabrina Carpenter a Red (Taylor’s Version) care package

As Swift released her rerecorded Red (Taylor’s Version) album, the singer sent a number of care packages to celebrities, including Carpenter.

The “Feather” singer posted a photo of her care package from Swift on her Instagram Story, which featured a Red ring, the iconic red scarf and a personal note from Swift signed “your friend.”

“thank you blondie :') being 22 is hitting very different right now,” Carpenter, who had just turned 22 at the time, wrote on the Instagram Story.

August 28, 2022: Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hang out at a VMAs afterparty

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

After talking about Swift on social media and during interviews, Carpenter publicly hung out with the singer at the MTV VMAs afterparty in August 2022. The two were photographed with Blackpink singer Rosé as they attended the Republic Records VMA afterparty at The Fleur Room in New York City.

November 20, 2022: Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hang out at the American Music Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty

A few months later, Swift was spotted sitting with Carpenter and Swift's Eras Tour opener Gayle , immediately prompting rumors that Carpenter might join Swift on tour.

In addition to snapping photos inside the event, the two had a cute moment on stage as Carpenter presented Swift with favorite music video for All Too Well: The Short Film. The two shared a hug before Swift hilariously tapped Carpenter on the head to acknowledge their height difference.

February 5, 2023: Sabrina Carpenter attends Taylor Swift’s Grammys afterparty

Following the 2023 Grammy Awards, Swift held a star-studded afterparty in Los Angeles, which included everyone from Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini to Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff. Carpenter was also in attendance as she later shared a photo of her with Swift.

May 12, 2023: Sabrina Carpenter attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Amid her own Emails I Can't Send Tour, Carpenter showed her support for Swift by attending her Eras Tour in Philadelphia. The singer was spotted by fans hanging out in the VIP tent.

June 2, 2023: Taylor Swift announces Sabrina Carpenter as her opening act for Eras Tour

After much speculation, Swift announced the first round of international dates for her Eras Tour and revealed that Carpenter would be her opening act for Mexico, Argentina and Brazil tour dates. Carpenter is also set to open for Swift in Australia and Singapore, per the singer’s website.

“Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" Swift wrote on social media at the time.

Meanwhile, Carpenter excitedly reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, “trying to process this but alas i shant CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”

August 4, 2023: Sabrina Carpenter reveals her top 3 Taylor Swift albums

Speaking with Rolling Stone at Lollapalooza, Carpenter revealed her top 3 Taylor Swift albums. “1989 was a very special one for me, I would say Midnights and probably Folklore,” she told the publication.

Carpenter also discussed how excited she was to go on tour with Swift and learn from her as an artist. “Watching her is a masterclass in itself,” she said about the “Cardigan” singer. “Obviously, she’s very good with words. So I feel a lot more comfortable that I’m going into a situation with someone that I admire so much and I’m just gonna like study.”