Taylor Swift Rewears the Designer Who Made Her Original 'Speak Now' Dress for the Album's Rerelease

By
Michelle Lee
Published on June 6, 2023
Taylor Swift was so enchanted by a particular fashion designer that she decided to work with her again on a special project. 

On May 5, during her stop in Nashville on her Eras Tour, the Grammy winner, 33, announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2010 album that houses songs including “Sparks Fly” and “Back to December.” 

Marking the return to an era, the album’s packaging for the re-release stays true to the fairytale aesthetic of the original — and there’s also an ode to her previous fashion choices hidden in the artwork too. 

According to an Instagram fanpage dedicated to Swift’s style, the “Karma” singer chose to wear another purple dress by Reem Acra, who made the royal violet ball gown, pulled from the label's spring 2007 collection, that's on the original Speak Now cover.

The 2023 iteration, featured on the back cover of the album, is an ethereal lilac dress pleated with pastel tulle and crafted with what looks like sequined bodice rims and straps. Swift also wears pink ballerina-style Capezio flats, per the site, as well as her natural curls symbolic of her younger years. 

Swift only sings one song from her Speak Now era during her record-breaking shows. She still, however, wears a magnificent Nicole + Felicia confection covered in leaf-shaped sequins to do it.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift.

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty

While unveiling the cover art on Instagram, Swift also shared the newness that’s to come with her latest project, slated to release on July 7. 

The 22-song track list will house re-recordings of the singles featured on the first version as well as collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams. Plus, it will also include six never-before-heard tracks pulled from Swift’s vault. 

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” wrote Swift on Instagram. 

The latest Taylor's Version drop is the third to land in the discography category. Swift also released one for Red and one for Fearless in 2021.

