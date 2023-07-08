“Long Live” Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner’s friendship!

The “Enchanted” singer, 33, and the Twilight star, 31, shared a hug after Lautner cartwheeled and backflipped onstage at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday night. The backflip was a nod to the scene he and Swift shared in the 2010 movie Valentine’s Day.

The touching moment between the pair followed the surprise premiere of Swift's new music video for the song “I Can See You,” which stars Lautner and actresses Joey King and Presley Cash.

From left: Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner onstage during Swift's Eras Tour show in Kansas City. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

The special surprise came the same day the Grammy winner dropped the long-awaited re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version), featuring the track “Back to December” which Lautner inspired after he and Swift dated for a few months in 2009.

Swift said of her ex before introducing him onstage, “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

The actor also shared some kind words for Swift after he walked out, telling her, “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”

From left: Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner share a laugh during Swift's Eras Tour show in Kansas City. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

Lautner commemorated the night by sharing a hilarious Instagram photo of himself, his wife Taylor Dome and Swift recreating the popular Spider-Man meme by standing in a circle and pointing at each other, given that they all share the same first name.

“Secret's out! Tonight was wild,” he captioned the post of the trio on the set of the "I Can See You" video.



From left: Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Lautner on the set of the "I Can See You" music video. Tay Lautner/Instagram

Dome, 26, also shared a snapshot of Swift with her arms around the couple as she gives the camera two thumbs up, along with a throwback photo of when she met the musician in 2010.

“The Tale of Three Taylors🤍Everything that @taylorlautner said last night onstage is so true. @taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people,” Dome wrote in the Instagram caption.

“You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart,” she continued. “The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend.”

Tay Lautner/Instagram

Dome, a healthcare worker, has been vocal about being a longtime Swiftie, sharing on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, in February that she is an “OG T-Swift fan.”



"I went to one of her first concerts like ever. It was at the tiniest theater. My best friend loved her, and then I did too," she explained.

Dome also shared which of Swift's albums she thinks is the greatest. "Speak Now — that album was the one I was like, 'That's probably one of the best albums of all time,' she said. "The lyrics are insane."

