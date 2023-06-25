Taylor Swift Asks Fans for 'Kindness' Before Playing 'Dear John' Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release

Taylor Swift is reminding her fans to practice "kindness" ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

On Saturday night at the Minneapolis stop of her Eras Tour, the singer, 33, let her fans know she's not re-recording her albums to be defended "on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about" just before she played fan-favorite "Dear John" live for the first time in over a decade.

The Speak Now track, released as part of the LP in October 2010, is thought to have been written about fellow musician John Mayer, which Swift has never confirmed. The two were briefly linked in 2009.

"I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?" Swift said, after pointing out how her fans hand out friendship bracelets during her tour. "So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album."

“I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote,” Swift continued. “So what I'm trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."

TAS Rights Management/Getty

Swift announced in May, while on stage in Nashville, that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7, with six previously unreleased songs from the vault.

As fans prepare for the release, the singer-songwriter's ex Taylor Lautner joked that he was looking out for fellow possible Speak Now muse Mayer, 45.

Lautner, 31, and his wife Taylor Dome appeared on the TODAY show in May, where the Twilight star offered his thoughts on Swift's 2010 album, which contains "Back to December," a song many fans believe is about their brief relationship.

"I think it's a great album," Lautner said. "Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

The star — who also jokingly "prayed" for the "Who Says" singer in a TikTok video — later clarified his joke.

"I don't know if it was the wisest thing to say," Lautner said in a chat with The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM. "I was definitely joking, but clearly it's taken off."

As Lautner later explained of his comment, his wife "knew immediately" that he may have slipped up. "She's like, 'That's gonna trigger the Swifties, or I mean, they were supportive of it.' I personally think John is a very talent musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album," Lautner said.

Dillon Sherlock/CBS/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In a 2012 Rolling Stone interview, Mayer spoke about the song and said that the lyrics made him "feel terrible."

"Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do," he said at the time. "I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"