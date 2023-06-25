Taylor Swift Asks Fans for 'Kindness' Before Playing 'Dear John' Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release

"I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, except the songs I wrote," the singer told her fans during her Eras Tour on Saturday

By
Published on June 25, 2023 11:43AM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo:

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift is reminding her fans to practice "kindness" ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

On Saturday night at the Minneapolis stop of her Eras Tour, the singer, 33, let her fans know she's not re-recording her albums to be defended "on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about" just before she played fan-favorite "Dear John" live for the first time in over a decade.

The Speak Now track, released as part of the LP in October 2010, is thought to have been written about fellow musician John Mayer, which Swift has never confirmed. The two were briefly linked in 2009.

"I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?" Swift said, after pointing out how her fans hand out friendship bracelets during her tour. "So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album."

“I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote,” Swift continued. “So what I'm trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

TAS Rights Management/Getty

Swift announced in May, while on stage in Nashville, that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7, with six previously unreleased songs from the vault.

As fans prepare for the release, the singer-songwriter's ex Taylor Lautner joked that he was looking out for fellow possible Speak Now muse Mayer, 45.

Lautner, 31, and his wife Taylor Dome appeared on the TODAY show in May, where the Twilight star offered his thoughts on Swift's 2010 album, which contains "Back to December," a song many fans believe is about their brief relationship.

"I think it's a great album," Lautner said. "Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

The star — who also jokingly "prayed" for the "Who Says" singer in a TikTok video — later clarified his joke.

"I don't know if it was the wisest thing to say," Lautner said in a chat with The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM. "I was definitely joking, but clearly it's taken off."

As Lautner later explained of his comment, his wife "knew immediately" that he may have slipped up. "She's like, 'That's gonna trigger the Swifties, or I mean, they were supportive of it.' I personally think John is a very talent musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album," Lautner said.

Taylor Lautner arriving at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images); Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); John Mayer attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Dillon Sherlock/CBS/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In a 2012 Rolling Stone interview, Mayer spoke about the song and said that the lyrics made him "feel terrible."

"Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do," he said at the time. "I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

Related Articles
Adele Polls Concert Audience on 'Titan' Sub: 'Would You Go To The Bottom of The Ocean'
Adele Polls Las Vegas Concert Audience After 'Titan' Sub Tragedy, Asks Who Would Go 'To The Very Bottom of The Ocean'
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Ashley Everett and BeyoncÃ©
Here's Why Beyoncé's Longtime Dance Captain Ashley Everett Isn't on the Renaissance Tour: 'A New Journey' (Exclusive)
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album
Singer Doja Cat performs on the Main Stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022
Doja Cat Announces First Tour in 4 Years with Special Guests Ice Spice and Doechii — See the Dates
Bebe Rexha Shares Photo Update of Eye Injury After Onstage Assault: 'Black and Blue Now But Much Better'
Bebe Rexha Shares Photo Update of Eye Injury After Onstage Assault: 'Black and Blue Now but Much Better'
John Mayer and Andy Cohen attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Andy Cohen on February 04, 2022
Andy Cohen Clarifies Comments About Being 'in Love' with Pal John Mayer: 'Get Ahold of Yourself'
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video: 'I'm a Doll, but I Still Wanna Party'
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single âTrue Babeâ
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single 'True Babe'
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Up About Dating and 'Being Confident Enough to Put Yourself Out There'
Kelly, Scooter, and Taylor
Kelly Clarkson Says Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' After She Encouraged Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music
Demi Lovato attends the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show at One Herald Plaza on March 15, 2023
Demi Lovato Drops Angsty Pro-Choice Song 'Swine' on 1-Year Anniversary of Roe v. Wade's Overturn
Kesha-Dr Luke-062223
Kesha and Dr. Luke Agree to Resolve Lawsuit as Singer Says She 'Cannot Recount' Details of Alleged Assault
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Cyndi Lauper Says She Has to 'Get Over' Feeling 'Pissed Off' About Birthdays as She Turns 70: 'Oy!' (Exclusive)
Rod Stewart performs at Qudos Bank Arena on March 29, 2023 in Sydney, Australia
Rod Stewart Clarifies He'll 'Never Retire' and 'Always Come Back' to His Hit Songs as He Makes Swing Album