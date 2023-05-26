Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice

The revamped track arrived alongside a new take on "Snow on the Beach" on 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition),' an deluxe version of Swift's latest album

By
Published on May 26, 2023 12:49 AM
Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice. Photo:

getty (2)

You thought Taylor Swift was feelin' Ice Spice? You're correct.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter unveiled a remix of "Karma" featuring the rapidly-rising rapper on Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album, which also features a new, extended take on "Snow on the Beach" featuring more vocals from Lana Del Rey as well as "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.

The "Karma" remix marks Ice Spice's latest high-profile collaboration, following the remix of her song "Princess Diana" featuring Nicki Minaj — which has hit the Billboard Hot 100's top 5. The 23-year-old "In Ha Mood" rapper's been on an especially impressive and swift run, as her breakthrough single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was only released last August.

Earlier this week, Swift announced Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) via Instagram, writing, "Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

The deluxe album will be available on CD exclusively on-site at her Eras Tour shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend starting at 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday, and she revealed via Instagram: "This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You're Losing Me'!"

Swift has a lot going on at the moment. During her Nashville show on May 5, she announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7. The new version of her third studio album will feature 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram upon the announcement.

The "Anti-Hero" musician continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

Related Articles
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Announces 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)' Featuring 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Steps Out at N.Y.C. Studio After Announcing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)'
Katy Perry Reveals That She Wants to Work with Ice Spice
Katy Perry Is Down to Collaborate with Ice Spice — and Invites Lizzo to Join 'Idol' Judges Panel
Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out with Friends in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 21: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Everything to Know About 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Lautner clarified his joke about John Mayer/Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner Clarifies John Mayer and Taylor Swift Joke: 'I Don't Know If It Was the Wisest Thing to Say'
Taylor Lautner arriving at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images); Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); John Mayer attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Taylor Lautner Reacts to Taylor Swift's Upcoming 'Speak Now' Re-Release: 'I Feel Safe — Praying for John'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' at Nashville Show: 'I Love to Surprise You'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop
Ice Spice arrives at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ice Spice Calls Out Instagram for Taking Down Post Using Her Real Name: Find Out Why It Was Removed
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Releases 4 New Songs as Eras Tour Kicks Off Friday
Joe Alwyn; Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Breakup: Everything We Know
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Will Drop 4 Previously Unreleased Songs at Midnight in Celebration of Eras Tour
Scott Swift, singer Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift attend the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards; Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Photo of Backstage Pass She Made for Her Dad Ahead of Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Shares Look at Backstage Pass She Made Her Dad Ahead of Eras Tour — See the Photo!
Singers Taylor Swift (L) and Lana Del Rey attend the MTV EMA's 2012 at Festhalle Frankfurt on November 11, 2012 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Taylor Swift Shouts Out Lana Del Rey After Album Release: 'She's the Best That We Have'