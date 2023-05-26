Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice

You thought Taylor Swift was feelin' Ice Spice? You're correct.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter unveiled a remix of "Karma" featuring the rapidly-rising rapper on Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album, which also features a new, extended take on "Snow on the Beach" featuring more vocals from Lana Del Rey as well as "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.

The "Karma" remix marks Ice Spice's latest high-profile collaboration, following the remix of her song "Princess Diana" featuring Nicki Minaj — which has hit the Billboard Hot 100's top 5. The 23-year-old "In Ha Mood" rapper's been on an especially impressive and swift run, as her breakthrough single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was only released last August.

Earlier this week, Swift announced Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) via Instagram, writing, "Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

The deluxe album will be available on CD exclusively on-site at her Eras Tour shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend starting at 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday, and she revealed via Instagram: "This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You're Losing Me'!"

Swift has a lot going on at the moment. During her Nashville show on May 5, she announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7. The new version of her third studio album will feature 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault.

Taylor Swift. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram upon the announcement.

The "Anti-Hero" musician continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."