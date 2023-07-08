Taylor Swift Brings Taylor Lautner and Joey King Onstage After Premiering New Music Video at Kansas City Show

The singer included six new "from the vault" songs on her latest re-recording

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 8, 2023 12:43AM EDT
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift performs on the Eras Tour in March. Photo:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

There are few things Taylor Swift does better than revenge — but surprising her fans is certainly one of them!

Swift, 33, had some tricks up her sleeve Friday night at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, where she premiered a new music video for the song "I Can See You." The video stars Joey King Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner, who inspired Speak Now's "Back to December."

While performing her first of two shows at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift surprised the crowd by bringing King, Lautner and Cash out after premiering the video. Lautner surprised the crowd by cartwheeling and backflipping onstage.

In the music video, the trio help Swift take back her album Speak Now. King and Presley also made appearances in Swift's 2011 "Mean" music video.

The special surprise came the same day the "Enchanted" singer dropped the long-awaited re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

The new record contains new versions of both the original track listing and previously released bonus songs, plus six new "from the vault" songs, with assists from Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Swift announced the album's release date back in May, writing at the time that the songs — all of which she wrote herself — "were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness."

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift.

Beth Garrabrant

In an additional statement shared Friday morning, the Grammy winner reflected further on the album, and explained it was pulled from "the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies" of her life between the ages of 18 and 20.

"I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story," she wrote. "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!"

Swift continued with a reference to her song "Innocent," writing that she recorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) when she "was 32 (and still growing up, now)," and that the memories it brought back filled her "with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work."

"Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall," she concluded.

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift.

Beth Garrabrant

The star accompanied her message to fans with a photo of her lying in the grass beneath a cherry blossom tree while wearing jeans, sandals and a blue-striped T-shirt.

While nearly all of the re-recorded songs have remained the same lyrically and sonically, Swift did make one tweak on the release in the lyrics of her hit "Better Than Revenge."

The original song featured the lyrics, "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think / she's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa."

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift.

Beth Garrabrant

In Swift's latest release, the latter line was switched to, "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, whoa."

The song — which explores anger toward an ex's new girlfriend — has long faced scrutiny, and Swift addressed the criticism in a 2014 interview with The Guardian.

"I was 18 when I wrote that. That's the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend," she said. "Then you grow up and realize no one can take someone from you if they don't want to leave."

